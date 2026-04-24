Senate Confirms Darma as Housing Minister, Tasks Him on Reforms, Affordable Homes

• Lawmakers demand action on abandoned estates, pension-funded mortgages, Abuja Master Plan

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with a mandate to tackle the country’s massive housing deficit, revive abandoned housing schemes, and restore order to urban planning—especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The confirmation followed an extensive screening session on the floor of the upper chamber, during which lawmakers subjected the nominee to questions on housing policy, financing, urban development, and even national security.

Moving the motion for confirmation, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), urged the chamber to approve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request in line with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Senate subsequently resolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the nomination.

During the exercise, senators across party lines commended Darma’s academic and professional pedigree but pressed him on how he would address Nigeria’s widening housing gap, estimated to affect tens of millions of citizens.

Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North) described the housing ministry as critical to national development, noting that shelter remains a basic human necessity.

“What will you do in your capacity as Minister of Housing to bridge the huge housing gap and mitigate rural-urban migration?” Monguno asked.

In a similar vein, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) raised concerns about the underutilisation of pension funds, which he described as a potentially transformative source of housing finance.

“These funds represent workers’ social capital. What will you do to ensure contributors to the pension scheme can own homes before retirement?” he queried, urging the nominee to develop a robust mortgage system for Nigerian workers.

While endorsing the nomination, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (Katsina Central) vouched for Darma’s competence and integrity, noting that the nominee had a strong track record in public service and was mentored by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“He is a versatile engineer, an accomplished academic, and a loyal team player. Any assignment given to him, he will deliver,” Yar’Adua said, adding that senators from Katsina State unanimously supported the nomination.

Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), however, broadened the discussion to national security, asking the nominee to outline how he would contribute to addressing insecurity and banditry at the Federal Executive Council level.

Responding, Darma acknowledged the enormity of Nigeria’s housing challenges and pledged to pursue policies that would improve affordability and access.

“We are dealing with a significant housing deficit that requires strong leadership, collaboration, and innovative financing. My focus will be on making housing accessible and affordable to Nigerians,” he said.

On pension funds, he stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation, noting that effective housing delivery would depend on aligning policies with key stakeholders.

“I will work with relevant institutions to ensure that available resources, including pension funds, are better utilised to support housing development,” he added.

Darma also highlighted his past achievements, particularly his tenure as Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), where he said he implemented reforms that repositioned the agency.

“I will bring the same commitment and discipline to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to make it one of the most performing ministries in Nigeria,” he said.

Beyond housing, the nominee pointed to his academic contributions to addressing insecurity, revealing that he had authored books linking poverty, drug abuse, and criminality to rising violence in parts of the country.

“I believe I can contribute meaningfully to addressing insecurity through policy recommendations at the Federal Executive Council,” he said.

Further contributions by senators focused on systemic issues within the housing sector. Senator Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West) urged the nominee to harmonise various housing schemes initiated by successive administrations, many of which remain incomplete or unoccupied.

“These houses are scattered across the country, unoccupied and deteriorating. Some are being vandalised. They must be put to use, even if sold at discounted rates,” he advised.

Similarly, Senator Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South) raised concerns about distortions in the Abuja Master Plan, citing widespread conversion of residential buildings to commercial use and the encroachment on infrastructure and green areas.

“What will you do to ensure that urban planning regulations are enforced and that the interests of residents are protected?” he asked.

In his response, Darma pledged to work closely with relevant authorities, including the Federal Capital Territory Administration, to restore planning standards and improve urban development outcomes.

He said, “I will prioritise collaboration and ensure that abandoned housing projects are identified, rehabilitated, and allocated efficiently. Urban development will also receive serious attention.

Following the screening, the Senate put the nomination to a voice vote, with the majority of lawmakers supporting the confirmation.

Announcing the decision, the Senate President congratulated Darma and urged him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“This confirmation is not just a formality; it is a call to service. Nigerians expect results, particularly in the housing sector where challenges are significant,” he said.

Darma’s confirmation comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with an acute housing shortage, rising urbanisation, and increasing pressure on existing infrastructure, issues the new minister is now expected to confront head-on.