PRIVILEGE OF GRACE, WEIGHT OF DUTY

PAT ONUKWULI pays tribute to Orji Kalu at 66

At 66, Orji Uzor Kalu stands at that rare intersection where providence meets responsibility, where a life evidently touched by grace must now answer, with equal clarity, to the demands of legacy. He is, in the fullest sense, a man of contrasts: shaped by commerce yet refined by politics; lifted by fortune yet tested by circumstance; admired in equal measure as he is debated.

His beginnings, now almost proverbial, speak to the enduring Nigerian archetype of enterprise. With a modest sum borrowed from his mother, he entered the unforgiving circuits of trade, moving palm oil across regions, navigating markets with the instinct of one who understood early that survival in Nigeria demands both courage and calculation.

From that modest venture emerged a sprawling business empire, SLOK Holding, stretching across sectors and continents, and later extending into media with the establishment of The Sun, once the highest-circulation newspaper in the country, a platform that shaped public discourse as much as it reflected it.

By his mid-twenties, he had already entered the national consciousness, becoming the youngest Nigerian to receive the National Merit Award in 1986, alongside a constellation of honours, from industrial recognition to global humanitarian distinctions, each affirming a trajectory that seemed, even then, unusually accelerated.

Politics, when it came, was less an interruption than an extension of ambition. His tenure as Governor of Abia State from 1999 to 2007 placed him at the forefront of Nigeria’s democratic rebirth, and his subsequent role as Senator for Abia North reaffirmed his enduring relevance within the national political architecture.

Yet, as with all long journeys in Nigerian public life, the road has not been linear. It has curved through acclaim and adversity, through moments of commanding influence and periods of profound scrutiny. These oscillations, between ascent and trial, have not diminished him; rather, they have inscribed his story more deeply into the complex narrative of the Nigerian state.

And yet, beyond the theatre of public life, there remains the quieter, less advertised dimension of the man. Within the discreet but discerning circles of House 40 Club, where the author has had the privilege to observe him closely in the capacity as a member of its Board of Trustees, one encounters a disposition that defies expectation. Love him or loathe him, one is struck by a certain unaffected simplicity, a personality disarmingly free of pretension.

There is no studied hauteur, no performative distance. Instead, there is an ease of manner, an instinctive friendliness, a readiness for conversation, and a simplicity that sits almost in quiet contradiction to the magnitude of his public achievements. He is, quite simply, approachable and carries remarkably little self-importance, an uncommon trait in uncommon men who have traversed such heights. This duality, public complexity, private simplicity, remains one of the most compelling aspects of his persona.

Yet, if biography explains the man, faith perhaps explains the meaning of his journey. A devoted member of the Catholic Church, Kalu’s life bears the unmistakable imprint of a faith tradition that emphasises humility, service, and the stewardship of grace. His reflections on figures such as Pope Francis, whom he described as a “shepherd of peace, love, and compassion,” suggest an affinity for a moral vision anchored in service beyond self.

It is therefore not misplaced to say that his life, in many respects, has been a life of grace, grace in opportunity, grace in resilience, and grace in survival through seasons that might have undone lesser men. But grace, in the Catholic understanding, is never an end in itself; it is a summons, a call to higher responsibility.

And that summons is unmistakable at this moment. Few Nigerians have been as singularly endowed with access, influence, and longevity in public relevance. From enterprise to governance, from regional prominence to national stature, Kalu’s life has unfolded with a degree of privilege that is, by any fair measure, exceptional. Such exceptionalism demands not complacency, but consecration, an intentional redirection of fortune into service.

In his current role in the Senate, particularly as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, he holds a position that transcends routine legislative duties. It is, in truth, a historic charge. The Southeast, long, industrious, yet structurally constrained, requires not merely representation, but advocacy of depth and persistence. It calls for leadership that understands both its wounds and its potential.

Beyond the region, Nigeria itself stands in a moment of profound uncertainty, grappling with security challenges that threaten cohesion and an economic reality that has rendered hunger not an abstraction but a daily lived experience for millions. In such times, the country does not require spectators; it requires stewards.

For Kalu, therefore, the imperative is both clear and urgent: to continue to serve, with converted dedication, the people of Abia North; to champion the cause of the Southeast with clarity and courage; and to bring to bear the full weight of his experience in addressing the broader challenges confronting the nation.

For history, in its final judgement, is neither impressed by accumulation nor distracted by controversy. It asks a simpler, sterner question: what was done with what was given? As he marks this sixty-sixth year, it is fitting to remind him, gently but firmly, that he has been, indeed, exceptionally fortunate. But fortune, like grace, is not a possession; it is a trust.

And so, as the candles are lit and the accolades offered, one may wish him what truly endures: peace of mind amid responsibility, good health in the service of purpose, and many more years not merely to reflect on the past, but to shape the future. For in the end, the measure of a life so graced will not be how far it rose, but how deeply it served.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst. patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk