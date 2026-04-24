Aerospace University Offers Degree Scholarship to Winners

The African Aviation and Aerospace University has offered to give scholarship to the winners of cabin crew competition organised by NIGAV in Lagos.

The winners are known as Kings and Queens of the Air.

The scholarship offer was announced by the acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, who was honoured with the Aviation Academic Excellence Award while the institution won the Most Promising Training Institution Award at the 15th edition of the Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Awards and Ministerial Dinner held in Lagos.

Abdullahi said the award is a fully funded Post Graduate, Master’s degree (MSc) scholarship on behalf of the Governing Council to two exceptional cabin crew members—Adeyemi Adebote of Arik Air and Ubani Blossom of Ibom Air—who emerged as the King and Queen of the Air at the prestigious ceremony.

The scholarship initiative, according to the Acting Vice Chancellor, is designed to encourage professionalism, continuous learning, and career advancement among aviation personnel, particularly those in frontline roles who exemplify service excellence and industry best practices.

“This scholarship is our modest contribution to promoting a culture of continuous education and professional development in the aviation sector. At AAAU, we believe that investing in people is central to building a globally competitive aviation industry,” he stated.