SAHCO Provides Science Laboratory to Mafuluku Grammar School

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has unveiled and handed over all science subjects fully equipped laboratory to the management of Mafuluku Grammar School.

The event emphasised the disposition of the major handling company in Nigeria towards science development in Nigeria.

Identifying youths as the foundational backdrop to Nigeria’s emergence as technologically advanced country, SAHCOL has initiated blueprint for the transformation of science education and equipping students with practical, future-ready skills.

SAHCO said at the unveiling ceremony that the initiative highlighted its belief that education remains the bedrock of sustainable development and innovation.

“Education is more than a pathway to personal success, it is the foundation upon which communities grow, innovate, and thrive,” the company stated.

It described the project as a critical step in strengthening educational capacity in its host communities, noting that the initiative encompasses the upgrading and equipping of four science laboratories, Chemistry, Physics, Home Economics, and Agricultural Science, designed to move learning beyond theory into hands-on experience.

“Science education equips young minds with the ability to question, to explore, and to solve real-world problems,” SAHCO said.