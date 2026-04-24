Bottom of Form Ibom Air Appoints Bailor as Director of Flight Operations

Ibom Air has announced the appointment of Capt. Banjana Bailor as its new Director of Flight Operations.

Bailor brings over 40 years of aviation experience and more than 20,000 flying hours to his new role.

He joins Ibom Air with a distinguished career spanning line flying, flight crew training, and operational management.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said: “We are pleased to welcome Capt. Banjana Bailor to the Ibom Air team. His wealth of experience, technical competence, and unwavering commitment to safety make him the ideal fit to lead our flight operations as we continue to expand our network and uphold our reputation for scheduled reliability. We look forward to the impact he will bring to the team.”

According to a statement signed by the Group Manager, Marketing and Communication for the airline, Aniekan Essienette, “Capt. Bailor holds an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) and has extensive operational experience on a wide range of aircraft, including the BAC 1-11 turbojet, DC-9, Saab SF-340 turboprop, CL-65 (CRJ-200 to CRJ-900), and the Boeing 737 NG. He is also an FAA-licensed Airplane and Powerplant-rated Mechanic.”