Oando Foundation Awards N20M to 10 Young Innovators

Oluchi Chibuzor

Oando Foundation has awarded N20 million in grants to 10 outstanding young innovators following the successful completion of the pilot cohort of its Green Youth Upskilling Programme (GYUP).

The announcement was made at a close-out ceremony in Lagos, where the foundation also unveiled a new cohort that will train 50 additional young Nigerians in renewable energy, waste management, and green enterprise development.

Speaking at the event, Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, reflected on the programme’s focus on youth empowerment through skills development and practical education.

According to her, “As an organisation, the Oando Foundation has focused on education since its inception in 2011. While education remains our core, we also recognise that it extends beyond foundational learning and formal academics. In collaboration with NCIC, we developed the Green Youth Upskilling Programme. Through GYUP, we provide practical, real-world green skills that build on participants’ existing knowledge and experience, enabling them to become more empowered and self-reliant individuals, actively contributing to Nigeria’s green economy. We are grateful for the opportunity to implement initiatives such as this, as we expand our focus beyond younger children to also support the youth, who are a critical part of Nigeria’s population.”

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, said that “GYUP is proof that when the private sector, civil society, and development organizations come together with a shared purpose, we can create opportunities that truly transform lives.”

“Collectively, the beneficiaries received grant funding totaling N20 million to accelerate the growth of their ventures, positioning them as catalysts for job creation and environmental sustainability within their communities,’ Uduimoh added

Toluwalase Abiona, a beneficiary from Cohort I (Waste Management & Recycling track) and a recipient of the N2m award grant, commended the Oando Foundation for its commitment to youth empowerment and skills development.

In her remarks, Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, said that “Climate action is no longer a future conversation. It is happening now, and it needs your ideas, your energy, and your courage.”