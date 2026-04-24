OAU Confers Ambassador of  Library Excellence  Award on Dele Momodu

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, has posited that the more the country has knowledgeable people about governance, the less Nigerians would follow politicians like slaves.

He stated this while responding to his perception of the current situation in the country, after the conferment of the Distinguished Ambassador of the Library Excellence Award on him as both Guest Reader and Alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile- Ife.

Momodu, who spoke at the occasion of the reading time organised by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Library (Hezekiah Oluasanmi Library) during the year’s library week, also noted that: “We have a lot of problems in the nation’s political system, but through reading about global politics, the nation would overcome these problems.”

The theme of this year’s library week is ‘Building a Knowledge Society: Library and Information as Variables in Academia – Industry performance’.

Aare Momodu stressed further that in Nigeria today, Nigerians must be very careful because full-time politicians will steal the people’s money, while a part- time politician like him is not interested in stealing but rather to serve the nation to the best of his abilities.

According to him, “What is wrong in Nigeria today is a leadership problem in the country, but with a more knowledgeable leadership, the nation would get it right.

“I’m so nostalgic today that my university and the library in which I worked dated back nearly 50 years ago, in 197,,7 chose to invite me for this recognition. If you know my background, you would not have expected that one day “Omo Iya Gbongan” and “Baba Iree” would be honoured in the Oduduwa hall, which is like a spiritual centre of this campus. To stand out here, it means a lot to me.

“My story is that of a man who lived on a modest income yet refuses to lobby anyone for free money. Because if it is about money, I would be in APC today. I lived and worked actively with the current president in exile, nd people ask me every day, are you foolish? Buhari, you won’t do, and Obasanjo, you did not do. Now, ohh Tinubu, again, what is wrong with you? But you see, I learnt contentment from my university days. My parents had no money, but they managed to send me to school.”

He stated further that: “When I contested in 2011, that was when I realised that the elephant head is not for child’s play. Politics, especially the presidential election, was like a war. People are going to fight because it’s about winner-takes-all. And the president of Nigeria is probably the most powerful president on earth because nobody can question him. He controls the judiciary, the legislature, the Gen Zs, the city boys, and the village boys.”

Momodu was later decorated by the Vice – Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Bamire, while the Faculty of Arts equally extended awards of appreciation to him.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice – Chancellor of the University, Professor Bamire, noted that reading could be termed as the bedrock of education, saying it’s through reading that knowledge is acquired, minds are sharpened, and ideas are born.

In her remarks, the host, Dr. Olukemi Adebimpe Fadehan, the University Librarian, said the reading time event was designed not only to encourage the habit of reading but also to to also provide a serene and reflective space where we can reconnect with the written word, whether for academic enrichment, personal growth, or sheer enjoyment.”