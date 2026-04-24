NASU Rejects FG’s 30% Offer, Threatens Nationwide Strike by May 1

Sunday Ehigiator





The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has rejected the federal government’s proposed 30 per cent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance for its members, warning of a nationwide strike if its demand for a 40 per cent increment is not met by May 1.

The union said the offer fell short of expectations, particularly as the federal government had earlier approved a 40 per cent increment for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking at the Regular Meeting of Universities and Inter-University Centres Trade Group Council held yesterday at the Lagos State University, the NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, said the union would not accept anything less than parity with academic staff.

“The simple thing is to conclude the agreement and give 40 per cent to non-teaching staff. That will guarantee calm and peace on our campuses. If anything contrary is done, we will shut down the system,” Adeyemi said.

He emphasised that non-academic staff play a vital role in the day-to-day functioning of universities, noting that academic activities would be severely disrupted without their contributions.

“We respect our academic colleagues, but they cannot operate without us being on duty. Our role is indispensable in the system,” he added.

Adeyemi explained the meeting focused on the ongoing renegotiation of allowances and the union’s firm rejection of the 30 per cent offer, warning that failure to meet its demand before the deadline would leave the union with no option but to embark on industrial action.

Also speaking, the NASU National President, Hassan Makolo, expressed concern over the prolonged renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between the federal government and university-based unions.

He said the delay had heightened expectations among workers, especially amid worsening economic conditions.

“Our members are becoming increasingly frustrated because the outcome of the renegotiation is expected to improve their welfare, particularly in the face of current economic challenges,” Makolo said.

The NASU Deputy President, Buhari Suleiman, also called on the federal government to urgently address broader challenges facing the education sector, including poor funding, inadequate infrastructure, insecurity, and failure to honour agreements with unions.

He warned that without urgent intervention, the sector could face further decline, stressing that education remains critical to national development.

Suleiman further urged the government to tackle rising economic hardship and corruption, advocating stronger institutions, economic diversification, and improved living standards for Nigerians.

In his remarks, the NASU Chairman at LASU, Sanni Obafemi, commended the university’s management for prioritising staff welfare and institutional growth.

He also praised the Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for her leadership, which he said had enhanced the university’s ranking and attractiveness to prospective students.

Obafemi noted that the meeting provided an opportunity for members to strengthen unity and deliberate on issues affecting non-academic staff across universities and inter-university centres.

“Our unity remains our greatest strength. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a future anchored on fairness, equity and solidarity,” he said.