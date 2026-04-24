Zero Tolerance Now: Stakeholders Demand Swift Justice, End to Silence on Child Sexual Violence

Daji Sani in Yola





Child protection experts and media stakeholders have renewed calls for zero tolerance for sexual violence against children, insisting that every child has a fundamental right to safety and dignity.

The demand followed a roundtable in Gombe State focused on protecting child rights and strengthening response systems.

Participants said breaking the silence around abuse is urgent. Stigma continues to stop survivors and families from speaking out, allowing perpetrators to escape accountability and leaving children exposed to further harm.

Nuzhat Rafique, Chief UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, emphasized on timely reporting as a critical first step.

She noted that delays in reporting reduce the chances of securing medical evidence, accessing care, and achieving justice. Coordinated response systems must be activated immediately when a case is reported.

She stressed the need to strengthen referral pathways so that health workers, police, social welfare officers, and legal actors respond effectively and compassionately.

Clear, functional links between agencies prevent survivors from being shunted between offices or re-traumatized, she stated.

According to Rafique, the life-saving impact of integrated, survivor-centered services was highlighted through the One Stop Centre approach.

OSC and SARC models bring psychosocial, medical, legal, and mental health support under one roof, reducing barriers for children seeking help.

Further, according to her, a child-centered justice system that is swift, sensitive, and fair is imperative, stressing that courts and law enforcement must respect the rights of the child, avoid hostile questioning, and ensure proceedings do not compound trauma.

Rafique said urged the media to report ethically, protecting survivors’ privacy and dignity while raising public awareness, as she also advised that headlines framing should focus on child rights and protection from violations, not on any single organization.

Ladi Alabi Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office said community, traditional, and religious leaders were identify as influential actors in prevention, adding that their voices can challenge harmful norms, encourage reporting, and ensure families support rather than silence survivors.

Alabi also pressed for investment in prevention through education, awareness, and sustained community engagement. Schools, faith groups, and local associations must teach children about their rights and how to seek help.

She said data referenced during the session came from the Child Protection Information Management System, CPIMS. Organizers clarified that the figures reflect system-wide reporting and are not attributable to any one agency.

Alabi said the numbers underscore the urgency of action, adding that responsible journalism can shift narratives, influence policy, and help build safer environments for children.