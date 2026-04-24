Wike Grants Nigerian Law School Bwari, C-of-O Fees Waiver

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has granted an immediate waiver of fees for the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the Nigerian Law School Abuja campus in Bwari.

He granted the waiver yesterday after an appeal by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olugbemisola Odusote, who at the school’s management meeting with the minister in Abuja, highlighted the disrepair and infrastructure deficits facing the Law School.

Wike expressed surprise that the Nigerian Law School had operated without a C of O since moving to Bwari.

The minister ordered the FCT Administration Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, to waive all processing fees for the school’s C of O, and issued a firm directive to ensure the document is processed and ready within one week.

He asserted that regularizing the land was essential to transitioning the school from what he colloquially termed an “illegal session” to rightful ownership.

He decried the lack of official documentation for government institutions as a trend that his administration was actively tackling.

Wike also declared an “emergency” on the construction of staff quarters and other critical infrastructure to enhance the institution’s learning environment.

In addition to the 10 staff quarters already completed and to be commissioned as part of the President’s third anniversary, the minister also pledged to construct an additional 10 units using existing prototypes to save on design costs.

He said the initiative will remove overcrowding and enhance staff efficiency.

Wike also confirmed he had approved the budget for a new auditorium and questioned why the contractor had not yet mobilised to the site.

He explained that these interventions were part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader agenda to support legal education and the judiciary.

“Anything we can do to help our children; we are willing to do that. The staff quarters must be treated as an emergency project to ensure rapid delivery,” Wike said.