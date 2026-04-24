Moniepoint Reaffirms Agency Banking Leadership

Nume Ekeghe

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank (Moniepoint MFB) has reinforced its leadership in Nigeria’s agency banking segment, citing its execution track record and differentiated service model as key drivers of transformation in the space, while pledging to deepen value creation across the ecosystem.

The bank said its strategy extends beyond traditional service delivery, positioning itself as a homegrown technology platform underpinning real sector activity built to address the structural complexities of Nigeria’s commercial landscape. Moniepoint noted that its model is tailored toward local realities, enabling scale, reliability, and financial inclusion at the last mile.

Speaking on the bank’s evolving strategy, the Senior Vice President (SVP), Distribution Network Sales, Moniepoint MFB, Ezekiel Sanni, said the bank’s approach is built on a clear understanding that agency banking must be anchored on consistent enterprise support, trust building, and real economic value for agents, merchants, and their customers.

He said: “Agency banking has grown significantly in reach, but the next phase of growth will be defined by quality of service and depth of engagement.

“At Moniepoint MFB, we have built a model that prioritises not just access, but meaningful, routine local support for the merchants and communities we serve, while our engineering is a commitment to the stability that these businesses need to thrive.”

At the core of this approach is the deployment of dedicated field-based managers who work closely with agents, providing hands-on, on-the-ground support tailored to their daily operations. Unlike conventional systems, where engagement often ends after onboarding, Moniepoint MFB maintains continuous interaction with agents, driving product usage, resolving operational challenges, and strengthening long-term partnerships.

By combining digital infrastructure with a strong physical presence, the bank has created a hybrid service model that delivers both scale and human connection. This proximity enables faster issue resolution and supports always-on mentorship, where merchants receive ongoing business guidance, real-time operational support, and on-the-job training, particularly in critical areas such as fraud detection and anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory compliance.

“When you are close to the agent, you are in a position to go beyond providing a service to building capability,” Mr. Sanni added, saying that: “Our teams work alongside agents to strengthen their operations, improve compliance awareness, and ultimately protect both their businesses and the broader financial system.

“Our aspiration s to become indispensable to the businesses we serve. When your banking partner is also supporting your inventory, helping you navigate other obligations, and providing access to capital, the relationship becomes stronger and more impactful.”

The bank’s strong performance metrics reinforce this positioning as Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, powering eight out of every 10 in-person payments made across the country, driven by reliability, fast transaction processing, rapid settlement cycles, and a range of other benefits. “This consistency has also helped build a reputation for reliability, which the bank describes as a key competitive moat in a market where agents often consolidate around a single provider.

“In many cases, agents are effectively choosing a long-term partner they trust to be stable, responsive, and dependable. That is the trust we have deliberately built that continues to differentiate us even as we work hard to contribute meaningfully to the broader growth and development of the financial ecosystem,” Sanni added.