In Loving Memory of our beloved Mother

A Year of Missing You, a Lifetime of Loving You…

By Ivie Egbe





Mother of All, Woman after God’s Own Heart ,Great Businesswoman, Philanthropist, A Strong and Stylish Woman.

Today marks one year since our beloved mother, Theresa Egbe Onomre-Ogberota Egbe, affectionately known by many as “Tessy Yege,” departed from this earthly life. Though twelve months have passed, the memory of that day still lingers deeply in our hearts. Time has continued to move forward, but the love we hold for you remains just as strong as ever.

The truth is, life has not been the same without you.

There are moments when your absence feels overwhelming — moments when we wish we could hear your voice again, receive your wise advice, or simply sit beside you and share a laugh. Yet, even in the midst of our grief, we are constantly reminded of the extraordinary woman you were and the beautiful legacy you left behind.

Mum, you were not just a mother to us. You were our strength, our protector, our teacher, our encourager, and our inspiration. Your love shaped our lives in ways that words can barely describe. From the earliest days of our lives, you poured your heart into raising and guiding us, always reminding us of the importance of faith, family, humility, and perseverance.

You were truly a Mother of All.

Your love was not limited to your own children. Your heart was wide enough to embrace everyone who came into your life. Friends, relatives, neighbors, and even strangers experienced your kindness and compassion. Anyone who came to you in need could find comfort, support, and encouragement.

You had an incredible gift of making people feel welcome, valued, and loved.

To so many people, you were more than a mother — you were a mentor, a counselor, a supporter, and sometimes even a lifeline in moments of difficulty. Your home and your heart were always open.

Mum, you were known as a woman after God’s own heart. Your faith was the foundation upon which you built your life. You believed deeply in God and lived according to the values of love, service, humility, and generosity. Your faith guided your actions and shaped the way you treated others.

Your prayers carried us through difficult moments.

Your words of wisdom strengthened us when we felt weak.

Your unwavering belief in God reminded us that no challenge was too great when we trusted in Him.

Even today, we continue to draw strength from the faith you instilled in us.

Mum you were also a remarkable businesswoman. Through determination, resilience, and hard work, you built a reputation for excellence and integrity. You approached your work with dedication and discipline, always striving to provide for your family and create opportunities for those around you.

You understood the value of hard work and perseverance.

You showed us that success is not only about personal achievement but about uplifting others along the way. Your entrepreneurial spirit inspired many, and your example continues to motivate us to pursue our goals with courage and determination.

You were not only successful in business; you were also a great philanthropist.

Helping others was not something you did for recognition — it was simply who you were. You gave freely to those in need, often without expecting anything in return. Whether it was financial assistance, advice, encouragement, or simply your time, you were always ready to help.

Your generosity touched countless lives.

Many people remember you for the kindness you showed them during difficult times. Some remember the support you gave them when they were struggling. Others remember your comforting words, your guidance, or the simple but powerful acts of kindness you extended.

Your impact reached far beyond what we may ever fully know.

One of the most remarkable qualities about you was your willingness to serve others. You were ever ready to serve, always placing the needs of others before your own. Whether it was within the family, the community, or the church, you made yourself available to help wherever you were needed.

Service was not a burden to you — it was a calling.

Your life was a beautiful reflection of selflessness and compassion.

But beyond your strength, generosity, and faith, you were also a woman of style and grace. Mum, you carried yourself with elegance and confidence. You believed in presenting yourself with dignity and pride. Your sense of style was admired by many, and you always brought a special presence into every room you entered.

You were truly a stylish woman — graceful, confident, and full of life.

People noticed your warmth, your charm, and the energy you brought wherever you went. Your smile could brighten a room, and your laughter could lift the spirits of those around you.

Yet beneath that elegance was also an incredible strength.

You were a strong woman and a fighter.

Life was not always easy, but you faced every challenge with courage and determination. You refused to allow difficulties to define you. Instead, you confronted them with resilience, faith, and perseverance.

You taught us that strength does not mean never facing hardship. Strength means continuing to stand, even when life becomes difficult.

Your courage continues to inspire us.

Over the past year, we have experienced countless moments when we wished you were still here with us. Moments of celebration where we longed to see your smile and hear your laughter. Moments of challenge when we wished we could seek your advice and guidance.

Your absence is deeply felt in our everyday lives.

Yet even in those moments of longing, we are comforted by the memories we shared with you. The lessons you taught us continue to guide us. The love you gave us continues to strengthen us.

You may no longer be physically present, but your spirit lives on within us.

We see your influence in the kindness we show to others.

We feel your strength in the courage we find during difficult moments.

We remember your faith when we turn to God in prayer.

Your legacy lives on in the lives of your children, your family, and the many people whose hearts you touched.

Today, as we mark one year since your passing, we choose not only to mourn your absence but also to celebrate your life.

We celebrate the love you gave.

We celebrate the sacrifices you made.

We celebrate the strength you demonstrated.

We celebrate the faith that guided you.

And we celebrate the incredible impact you had on everyone who knew you.

Your life was a blessing.

Your memory is a treasure.

Your legacy is everlasting.

Mum, we miss you more than words can ever express. Not a day passes without thoughts of you crossing our minds. Your voice echoes in our memories, reminding us to stay strong, to remain faithful, and to love one another.

Though grief still touches our hearts, we also feel deep gratitude.

Gratitude for the years we were blessed to share with you.

Gratitude for the love you gave us.

Gratitude for the wisdom you shared.

Gratitude for the example you set.

Because of you, we understand the importance of faith, family, compassion, and perseverance.

As we continue our journey through life, we promise to honor your memory by living according to the values you taught us. We promise to remain united as a family. We promise to extend kindness to others just as you did.

Your story did not end the day you left this world.

It continues through us.

It continues through the lives you touched.

It continues through the legacy of love and generosity you left behind.

And so today, we remember and celebrate the remarkable woman you were:

Theresa Egbe Onomre-Ogberota Egbe.

A loving mother.

A woman after God’s own heart.

A great businesswoman.

A generous philanthropist.

A stylish and graceful woman.

A strong and courageous fighter.

And truly, a Mother of All.

Though you are no longer with us in body, your love remains alive in our hearts forever.

Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord, our beloved mother.

Until the day we meet again, we will carry your memory with us always.

Forever loved.

Forever remembered.

Forever missed.

•By Ivie Egbe, on Behalf of your children- Blessing, Patrick, Julius, Uwa