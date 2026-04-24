  • Friday, 24th April, 2026

Aluo Excited as NNL Stages Draw for Super Four Tournament in Lagos 

Sport | 2 seconds ago

on Friday

Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL) and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Chief George Aluo, on Thursday reflected with joy on the many positive changes that have happened to the second tier of Nigeria’s domestic football in the past few years.

“This is not about beating one’s own trumpet, but I am happy that we are making enormous progress. Let me start from the draw ceremony that is taking place on Friday: this is the first time we are having an elaborate ceremony for the draw of our season-ending tournament. It never happened even while it was Super Eight.

“I want to thank our sponsors, Toptier Sports Management, for the support they have been giving us, and I am also assuring them that the NNL will continue to give them positive and far-reaching mileage.”

Aluo is also exultant about the stark prospect of private-owned Clubs dominating the top tier of Nigeria’s domestic football in the coming year, as all promoted Clubs from the NNL this year are privately-owned: Doma United, Sporting Lagos, Rancher Bees and Inter Lagos.

The four Clubs will be involved in the potentially-explosive Super Four Tournament, scheduled for the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne 1st – 8th May.

The draw promises to be colourful, with the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade and the President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau among those expected to attend.  

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