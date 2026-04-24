In Kuala Lumpur, Wale Adeniyi Rallies Global Coalition Against Cross-border Crimes

• Warns against fragmented security responses

James Emejo in Abuja





Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, yesterday, called for a decisive global shift towards coordinated enforcement to combat increasingly sophisticated transnational crimes.

Adeniyi warned that isolated national responses were no longer effective in today’s interconnected threat landscape.

Speaking at the 19th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Adeniyi said the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was at the forefront of a growing international push for intelligence-driven, cross-border security collaboration.

At a high-level dialogue on cross-border crime under the Asia Pacific Security Association Malaysia International Security Summit (AMISST) 2026, Adeniyi told security leaders from 14 countries that the evolution of global crime networks—spanning narcotics trafficking, wildlife crime, financial fraud, and terrorism financing—demanded urgent, unified action.

He said, “The nature of crime has evolved beyond borders. Enforcement agencies must move from isolated responses to coordinated global action. Collaboration is no longer optional; it is the foundation of effective security.”

Adeniyi’s intervention came amid rising concerns over technology-enabled crime and the growing operational linkages between criminal networks across continents.

Drawing on Nigeria’s experience, Adeniyi outlined a three-pronged strategy anchored on technology deployment, institutional collaboration, and continuous capacity building.

He stressed that modern enforcement must be powered by advanced tools and highly trained personnel capable of responding to rapidly changing crime patterns.

He said, “We must invest in technology, strengthen partnerships, and continuously build the capacity of our officers to stay ahead of criminal networks that are constantly evolving.”

He also pointed to established frameworks by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) as critical instruments guiding member states in tackling cross-border threats, stating that criminal activities originating in one region increasingly have global repercussions.

Discussions at the summit revealed shared constraints among enforcement agencies, including manpower shortages, outdated infrastructure, and the accelerating pace of digital crime.

Participants agreed that criminals were becoming more organised and better coordinated—outpacing traditional enforcement methods.

Stakeholders called for deeper intelligence sharing, stronger collaboration with international bodies, such as INTERPOL, and greater engagement with local communities to strengthen early detection and response mechanisms.

On the side-lines of the event, Adeniyi held bilateral talks with customs administrations from Asia-Pacific and the Americas, aimed at strengthening operational partnerships and enhancing knowledge exchange.

He reaffirmed the NCS’ commitment to expanding its global security footprint, stressing that sustained international cooperation is vital not only for border protection but also for safeguarding economic interests and preserving the integrity of global trade systems.