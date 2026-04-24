FG Canvasses Full Activation of Sugar Institute, Commends NSDC Boss for Sector Reforms

Sunday Ehigiator





The federal government has called for the full activation of the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI), even as it commended the leadership of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) for ongoing reforms in the sector.

The Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, made the call during an official visit to the institute in Ilorin recently, where he lauded the Executive Secretary of NSDC, Kamar Bakrin, for repositioning the facility.

He stressed the institute must move beyond ongoing reforms to become fully operational, given its strategic importance to Nigeria’s drive for industrialisation and self-sufficiency in sugar production.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring that the Nigeria Sugar Institute becomes fully operational in line with its mandate as a driver of technical capacity, research, and innovation in the sugar sector.

“While I commend the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Kamar Bakrin, for the remarkable reforms and progress recorded so far, I must emphasise that the work is not done until the Institute is running at full capacity to support Nigeria’s industrialisation and self-sufficiency goals in sugar production,” Enoh said.

The minister noted that the NSI has a critical role in developing skilled manpower, supporting research, and providing the technical backbone required to strengthen the sugar value chain.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting both the NSDC and NSI, urging staff and stakeholders to sustain collaboration and dedication toward transforming the industry.

The Nigeria Sugar Institute, established as a national centre for research, training, and technical support, operates under the strategic oversight of the NSDC. It was incorporated in 2019 and commissioned in 2021 to serve as a shared platform for industry-wide development.

With specialised biofactory and tissue culture laboratories, the institute focuses on seedcane development, varietal improvement, and applied research to support both sugar and ethanol production.

Since assuming office in October 2023, Bakrin has led reforms that have transformed the institute from a largely dormant facility into an active hub for training, research, and technical services.

More than 60 staff have undergone capacity-building programmes covering both managerial and technical competencies, while structured training initiatives such as the NSDC/NSI Boot Camp now provide hands-on instruction in sugar processing, refining, quality control, and industrial safety.

The institute has also partnered key industry players, including Sunti Golden Sugar Estate and BUA Foods’ LASUCO operations, to deliver targeted training programmes, reinforcing its role as a growing centre of excellence in Nigeria’s sugar industry.