Tinubu Approves N17bn Devt Fund Across 8,804 Wards

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has approved the establishment of a Community-Based National Social Action Fund Taskforce to drive grassroots development and accelerate socio-economic improvements across Nigeria’s 8,804 wards.

A statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, said the initiative, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deploy community-driven interventions tailored to local needs, with each ward engaging a verified community-based entity, organisation, or association to implement priority projects.

The approval builds on earlier reforms, including the creation of the Social Action Fund (SAF) in September 2023 and the Community-Based Procurement Platform approved in January 2026, designed to simplify access for community organisations to deliver projects of up to N50 million.

To ensure effective implementation, the president has approved a project timeline commencing March 1, 2026, with delivery expected by December 2026.

A Programme Management Unit will be domiciled in the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to oversee execution.

In line with this, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation have been directed to release the sum of N17 billion into a ring-fenced special intervention account to support implementation, monitoring, communication, and accountability.

Speaking on the development, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, stated that the initiative marks a shift toward locally driven service delivery.

“This approach places communities at the centre of development. By enabling each ward to identify and implement its priority needs, we are unlocking practical solutions that directly improve livelihoods and strengthen service delivery where it matters most.”

He noted that interventions may include community nutrition support, provision of essential health commodities such as micronutrients and therapeutic foods, as well as minor infrastructure improvements in schools, health facilities, and sanitation systems.

The taskforce will be chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and includes the Minister of Finance; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs; and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Other members include the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and a National Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that President Tinubu has also approved the upgrade of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre (NTBLTC), Zaria, to the National Institute of Public Health and Infectious Diseases.

The upgrade is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda and is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s capacity for disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and rapid response.

The Institute will function as a multidisciplinary hub for public health training, research, and workforce development, expanding access to advanced learning and strengthening the country’s readiness to manage infectious disease threats.