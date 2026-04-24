Bagudu Urges Deeper Regional Cooperation to Strengthen Social Security Systems

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has underscored the importance of effective communication and inclusive policy design in strengthening social security systems across West Africa.

Speaking as special guest at the two-day International Social Security Association (ISSA) West Africa Technical Seminar 2026, hosted by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in collaboration with ISSA, the minister drew attention to the shared challenges and opportunities confronting countries within the sub-region.

Bagudu observed that social security remains a unifying concern across West Africa, stressing that clear and strategic communication is vital to achieving inclusivity. He noted that countries in the region operate within similar socio-economic contexts, making collaboration on social protection not only necessary but strategic.

He said, “Social security has evolved over time—from informal, traditional support systems to more structured and formalised frameworks. Platforms such as this seminar offer an important opportunity to share experiences, adopt best practices, and use communication tools to ensure no one is left behind.”

The minister commended ISSA and Nigerian stakeholders for their sustained efforts to deepen social protection systems, while highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing reforms—including pension restructuring, targeted cash transfer programmes, and broader macroeconomic adjustments—as part of a wider push towards sustainable and inclusive growth.

He stressed that sustainability must go hand in hand with inclusivity, noting that economic expansion alone is inadequate if it does not translate into improved welfare, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Bagudu also reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to grassroots development, citing the Renewed Hope Ward Development Plan approved by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the initiative is designed to identify economic opportunities across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards, while strengthening governance structures to support local productivity, decentralise social interventions, and enhance service delivery.

He said, “We must be deliberate in ensuring that hardworking Nigerians—farmers, traders, artisans—receive commensurate rewards for their efforts. By strengthening ward-level systems, we can improve visibility, accountability, and the overall effectiveness of social security programmes.”

He further urged participating countries to leverage the seminar as a platform for knowledge exchange, noting that while governance frameworks may differ across the region, shared learning remains critical to accelerating progress towards more resilient and inclusive social protection systems.