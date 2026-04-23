  • Thursday, 23rd April, 2026

Nigeria Mourns Diplomat Mohammed Lele, Dies in Türkiye at 50

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s diplomatic community has been thrown into mourning following the death of seasoned envoy, Mohammed Mahmud Lele, who passed away in Ankara, Türkiye, after a prolonged illness.

The late diplomat, who served as Director overseeing the Middle East and Gulf Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, died in the early hours of April 19, 2026, just weeks after his appointment as Ambassador-designate to Algeria.

His nomination had been approved by President Bola Tinubu and subsequently confirmed by the Nigerian Senate, marking what many had described as another milestone in a distinguished diplomatic career.

Born in 1976 in Gamawa, Bauchi State, Lele was an Economics graduate of Bayero University Kano and joined Nigeria’s Foreign Service in 2001. Over the years, he built a reputation for diligence and professionalism, representing Nigeria in key missions across Berlin, Lomé, and Riyadh.

Colleagues described him as a thoughtful strategist and a committed public servant whose contributions significantly shaped Nigeria’s engagement with countries in the Middle East and beyond.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, led senior officials to receive his remains at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, paying tribute to what he called “a humble and dedicated officer whose legacy will endure within the service.”

Lele’s passing is being widely regarded as a major loss not only to the Ministry but also to Nigeria’s broader diplomatic corps, where he was respected for his intellectual depth and commitment to national interests.

He was laid to rest on April 22 in Kano in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Ministry extended condolences to his family, associates, and the government and people of Bauchi State, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul and strength for those he left behind.

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