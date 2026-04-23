Forum Highlights Rising Demand for Global Mobility

Amid mounting economic pressures at home, Nigeria’s high net worth individuals are increasingly turning to global mobility and cross-border investment strategies to safeguard their wealth, signalling a shift in how the country’s affluent class approaches asset protection and long-term financial planning.

This was revealed in Lagos during the Global Wealth & Legacy Forum, hosted by Savory & Partners, where investors and financial advisors highlighted a steady rise in the use of residency and citizenship programmes as tools for diversification, flexibility, and long-term security.

The event also marked a milestone for the firm, as it celebrated five years of physical presence in Nigeria.

Founder and CEO of Savory & Partners, Jeremy Savory, noted that the company has, within this period, built a strong client base and processed hundreds of passports for ultra-high net worth Nigerians.

“We are here to celebrate five successful years in Nigeria and to deepen our engagement with clients,” Savory said, adding that the forum also serve as an opportunity to introduce the firm’s family office division, designed to support long term wealth preservation.

In a climate marked by inflation, currency volatility, and policy uncertainty, participants noted that wealthy Nigerians are no longer relying solely on domestic investment options. Instead, they are adopting more structured, cross-border approaches that allow them to hedge risks, access more stable financial systems, and position their assets for sustained growth.