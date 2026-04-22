Tunji Bello: State Institutions Indispensable Partners for Credible, Accessible Consumer Protection Framework

• FCCPC signs MoU with Lagos rights agency to boost consumer protection

•Solebo: LASCOPA has recovered over N40 million, $10,000 from local, international airlines on behalf of consumers over infractions

James Emejo in Abuja





Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday emphasised that state institutions remained indispensable partners in building a credible and accessible consumer protection framework across the federation.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the FCCPC and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) in Abuja, he said, “We recognise that effective consumer protection cannot be delivered from Abuja alone”.

The partnership seeks to deepen cooperation between both institutions in practical ways, providing a framework for information sharing, complaint referrals, joint consumer education initiatives, capacity development, market intelligence exchange, and coordinated action where legally appropriate.

This came as General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo, disclosed that the agency had recovered over N40 million, including $10,000 from local and international airlines on behalf of consumers over rights infringements in recent times.

Bello however, declared that the MoU was not merely a ceremonial document but an operational instrument designed to improve outcomes for citizens.

He said, “Through this collaboration, consumers should be able to experience quicker responses, clearer pathways for complaints, stronger awareness of their rights, and better coordination between federal and state authorities.

“Businesses should also benefit from more consistent engagement, clearer expectations, and a stronger culture of fair dealing.”

The FCCPC EVC pointed out that several consumer issues arise within states and communities, adding that “they are local in character, immediate in effect, and often require rapid intervention”.

According to him, “Lagos State occupies a unique position in this regard. As Nigeria’s leading commercial hub, Lagos is home to an enormous concentration of consumers, businesses, digital enterprises, logistics networks, financial activity, and service providers. It is a dynamic and fast-moving market. It is also a place where regulatory innovation is both necessary and consequential.”

He said, “Having served Lagos State in the past, I understand the scale, energy, and complexity of the terrain. I also understand that public institutions must constantly adapt to keep pace with the realities of such an environment.

“It is also important to note that Lagos hosts the Commission’s South West Zonal Office. This provides a strong institutional foundation for practical, day-to-day collaboration between the FCCPC and LASCOPA.

“I therefore encourage close operational cooperation at that level, particularly in the areas of complaint handling, intelligence sharing, consumer education, and coordinated interventions where necessary. The work of LASCOPA is therefore important, timely, and worthy of commendation.”

He said the FCCPC remained committed to encouraging states across the federation to enact, strengthen, or renew their consumer protection legal frameworks in ways that reflect local realities and peculiar market conditions.

He stressed that while national standards are important, each state also faces distinct challenges requiring tailored responses, adding that “strong state-level consumer protection institutions, working in harmony with federal regulators, will significantly improve confidence in the Nigerian marketplace. This is the model we seek to advance”.

Bello commended the teams of FCCPC and LASCOPA whose diligence had brought their efforts to fruition.

He said, “Partnerships of this nature succeed not by signatures alone, but by sustained commitment after the signing ceremony.”

According to him, “Today’s event is significant because it reflects a shared commitment to improving the daily experience of consumers and strengthening fair business conduct through practical institutional cooperation.

“Consumer protection is no longer a narrow subject. It now touches nearly every aspect of modern life. It concerns transportation, food, housing, healthcare, digital services, financial transactions, e-commerce, product safety, pricing transparency, advertising practices, and the quality of essential services.

“In each of these areas, citizens expect fairness, accountability, and accessible redress where things go wrong. As markets become more sophisticated, complaints also become more complex. Consumers now face issues that cut across jurisdictions and sectors.

“This reality requires regulators to be coordinated, responsive, and forward-looking. That is why this partnership matters.

“We have continued to engage businesses on compliance obligations, investigate harmful market practices, encourage voluntary corrective action where appropriate, and provide consumers with channels through which they can seek redress.”

In his remarks however, Solebo, described the MoU as historic, noting that the collaboration between FCCPC and LASCOPA was long overdue.

He explained that the agency was established under the administration of the former Governor of Lagos State, dating back to 1989, originally as a unit within the Ministry of Justice to address citizens’ complaints.

He said due to the increasing volume of disputes involving members of the public, the government deemed it necessary to establish a legal framework to strengthen the agency’s operations.

Solebo said, “Since commencing full operations, we have achieved significant progress. However, we cannot work in isolation. In many cases, federal support is required.

“For instance, in the transportation sector, when consumers do not receive value for money or satisfaction, it defeats the purpose of spending their hard-earned income. Unfortunately, service providers sometimes act with impunity.

“This is why this collaboration is critical—it will help address many of these issues. While we recognise that areas such as aviation fall within the jurisdiction of the FCCPC, we have made efforts at the state level to ensure that consumers receive value for money. In doing so, we have recovered over ₦40 million and more than $10,000 from local and international airlines on behalf of consumers.”

Continuing, he said, “However, in recent months, our jurisdiction has been challenged. This makes collaboration even more necessary.”

He also commended the EVC for his support, commitment, leadership and dedication to consumer protection.

He added, “Many of us here are consumers, and while there may be frivolous complaints, we have consistently handled cases responsibly. At the same time, it is important to strike a balance between protecting consumers and ensuring fairness to service providers.

“We are truly pleased to be here to sign this MOU. We look forward to returning to Lagos to share the good news—that the ‘big brother’ has joined forces with us.”