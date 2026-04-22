Nigeria Pushes for UN Security Council Seat as Jimoh Ibrahim Assumes Envoy Role

• Highlights economic reforms, security priorities at global stage

Sunday Ehigiator





Nigeria has renewed its call for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council as its new Permanent Representative to the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim, formally assumed office, outlining the country’s priorities on global security and economic reforms.

Speaking in New York during the presentation of his Letter of Credence to UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Ibrahim said Nigeria would intensify efforts, alongside other African nations, to secure representation for the continent on the council.

He stressed that Africa’s growing role in global peace and security makes its inclusion in the Security Council imperative, describing it as a historic necessity that would strengthen collective security.

“A positive outcome on this front would be celebrated as a significant historical achievement and could greatly enhance our collective security,” he said.

The envoy conveyed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to addressing both domestic and international challenges, noting that Nigeria would continue to play a leading role in promoting peace, particularly across Africa and conflict-prone regions such as the Sahel.

According to him, Nigeria is also seeking broader global collaboration to tackle security threats linked to longstanding regional grievances, which he said remain at the core of many conflicts.

On the economic front, Ibrahim highlighted key reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchange system, tax reforms, and tighter monetary policies aimed at stabilising the economy.

“All reforms in the short run come with one form of pain or the other, but the results have been remarkable,” he said, citing improvements in debt sustainability and a decline in inflation.

He added that Nigeria is positioning itself to lead conversations on international tax reforms, climate action, and the restructuring of the global financial architecture amid rising global economic pressures.

The envoy also reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for ongoing United Nations efforts to maintain global peace, including initiatives to address tensions in critical regions affecting the world economy.

He pledged that Nigeria would continue to collaborate with the UN to advance justice, reduce inequality, and strengthen international cooperation.

Ibrahim concluded by affirming that “Nigeria remains committed to the ideals of the United Nations, while leveraging its leadership role in Africa to promote sustainable development, peace, and security worldwide.”