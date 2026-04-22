Kano Pillars Fined N15m for Fans’ Misconduct against River Utd

Kano Pillars have been fined N15million by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), for misconduct.

The Sai Masu Gidawere charged by the NPFL for falling to provide adequate, and effective security in their matchday 35 encounter against Rivers United.

Kano Pillars further breached league rules following the encroachment of their supporters into the pitch.

Supporters of the club also engaged in gross misconduct against match officials, a conduct that undermined the integrity of the league.

Kano Pillars will also play their next three home matches behind closed doors, the only one remaining this season, and the other two at the start of next season.

They have within 48 hours of the date of notice to appeal these sanctions.

Meanwhile, clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be observing a break this weekend which is for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Cup window.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, said that the window created at the start of the season was to ensure a seamless operation devoid of the disruptions experienced in past seasons.

“We synergised with the NFF Competitions Department at the start of the season to create windows for the Federation Cup. It has been in effect since January and we are running our calender as designed,” Owumi told the NPFL Media.

Matchday 36 and 37 of the NPFL will now be played on May 3 and May 10 respectively while another President Federation Cup window will be observed on May 16/17.

Owumi said the last games of the season will be played on May 24 as stated during the draw for the season.

“We have been intentional to maintain fixture fidelity and it took a lot of planning and cooperation from the clubs to achieve this”, concludes Owumi.