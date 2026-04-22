Corona, Ogbogbo Baptist, Others Win Team Trophies at MTN CHAMPS Final in Ibadan

The Grand Finale of MTN CHAMPS Season 4 in the city of Ibadan finally ended, after a fitting four days of high-octane competition, one where no single school won multiple team trophies.

Most impressive in the Youth Boys’ category was Corona School Agbara, whose strength was particularly in their numbers. They were runaway winners of the category, scoring a massive 86 points, buoyed by a Triple Jump sweep where they won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

Athletes such as Ayatullahi Kareem also played crucial roles, reaching the finals of both the 100m and 200m, and earning Bronze in the latter. Their collective strength across events sealed a comprehensive team victory.

Christ Church High finished 2nd with 28 points, with their biggest performance coming courtesy of Afeez Lasisi who won 400m Gold, while Bodija International finished 3rd overall with 20 points

The Youth Girls’ team trophy race proved far more competitive, but the title ultimately went to Ado Girls Onitsha, who amassed 51 points. Much like their triumph at the Calabar leg of MTN CHAMPS, Blessing Ukoha once again led the charge with a double Gold in the Shot put and Discus throw.

Despite fielding a small squad, Ado Girls delivered an impressive performance, claiming the title with just three athletes. Bright Linus and Faith John were instrumental, swapping podium positions in the 400m and 800m to secure both Silver and Bronze medals.

They finished ahead of Faith Academy Gowon, whose Adesuyi twins – Favour and Faith -combined for two Gold medals, one Silver, and one Bronze to total 44 points. Queen of Apostles placed 3rd with 31 points.

Ogbogbo Baptist Grammar gathered the second highest point tally of the competition to win the Cadet Girls’ school title, totalling 59 points and getting major points in the 4x100m relay to trump the competition from Queen of Apostles and Ado Onitsha who had Chigozie Faith Ndokwu on their side, winning Gold medals in the 100m, 200m and Long Jump. Both schools tied at 39 points.

ISL Lagos were fierce competitors on the Cadet Boys’ side, led by Jesudemilade Ojo to the school trophy win with a total of 55 points. He won GOld medals in the 100m and 200m, and contributed to their Silver in the 4x100m

Corona School Agabara finished 2nd here with 33 points, while 3rd place went to Anwarul Islam Iseyin with 20 points.

The Junior team trophy was a battle till the very end between No Sweat and Team MTN who both slugged it out over the four days of competition. No Sweat went out on a major run for the trophy and held on till the very end, scoring 95 points to fend off the latter who finished with 85 points.

In the end, No Sweat’s strength in the field events proved crucial to their triumph. While Team MTN conceded valuable individual points on the track, they responded strongly in the relays, securing two GOLD medals, one Silver, and one Bronze. Favored Stars finished 3rd with 65 points.

Team Customs dominated the Senior category, scoring 88 points, the highlight of their win being Maria Thompson’s women’s 100m victory, as well as a rare tie in the men’s 100m between Enoch Adegoke and Chidera Ezeakor. Eaglesight Athletics Club was 2nd with 79 points, followed by Benin athletes with 59 points.