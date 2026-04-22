APC Gains Momentum in Kano as Barau Welcomes Shekarau, Gwarzo from PDP

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was gaining fresh political momentum in Kano State following the defection of two prominent political figures, former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Barau, in a statement by his Media Aide, Ismail Mudashir, described the development as a strategic boost to the ruling party’s strength and electoral prospects, particularly as political alignments began to crystallise ahead of the 2027 general election.

Shekarau and Gwarzo recently resigned their membership of the PDP in Kano, citing lingering internal crises and leadership disputes that have continued to weaken the opposition party in the state.

Reacting to their defection by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said the APC remained the natural political home for progressive-minded leaders committed to national development.

“I welcome the former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, and former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, to the largest political party in Africa, the APC. These distinguished politicians are true progressives, and this is where they rightfully belong,” Barau said.

He added, “Progressive politicians will always align with a progressive political party like the APC.”

The Deputy Senate President expressed confidence that the entry of the two seasoned politicians would significantly strengthen the party’s grassroots base in Kano, a key electoral battleground in Nigeria’s North-west geopolitical zone.

According to him, the APC was already consolidating its structures across the state and remains well-positioned to secure decisive victories in the presidential, governorship and legislative elections in 2027.