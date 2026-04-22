Anambra govt, Flutterwave partners on digital economy expansion

The Anambra State Government has deepened efforts to expand its digital economy framework through a new partnership with payments technology company, Flutterwave, aimed at scaling e-commerce activities, strengthening digital payments, and broadening market access for businesses across the state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, in a statement on April 22, 2026, described the collaboration as a strategic move to formalise and grow Anambra’s emerging e-commerce ecosystem, noting that the initiative is designed to unlock new opportunities for traders, artisans, and small business owners.

According to him, the partnership is expected to connect local enterprises to wider national and global markets, enabling seamless transactions and improved digital participation for MSMEs operating across commercial hubs such as Onitsha, Nnewi, and Awka.

He noted that Flutterwave, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Gbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, has continued to distinguish itself as one of Africa’s most influential fintech innovators, building payment infrastructure that is widely used across continents and strengthening Africa’s position in global digital commerce.

“Flutterwave has demonstrated how homegrown technology can solve real African challenges at scale. This collaboration is about empowering our people to transact, grow, and compete beyond borders,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, he explained that the initiative will focus on digitising payment systems for small businesses, integrating logistics with payment platforms, and onboarding more traders onto online marketplaces to improve efficiency and market reach.

Meanwhile, Flutterwave has been globally known for driving significant transformation in Africa’s fintech space, particularly through its cross-border payment solutions that enable businesses to operate more competitively in the global digital economy.

The governor added that the state government is committed to providing the enabling infrastructure for young entrepreneurs, stating that “government is laying the foundation so our youths can build and scale their ideas without barriers.”

He also extended an invitation to members of the Anambra diaspora, encouraging them to tap into the state’s expanding digital opportunities and invest in its growing technology-driven economy.

With the latest collaboration, Anambra State says it is positioning itself as a key digital commerce hub in Nigeria, leveraging innovation to connect local businesses to international markets “one transaction at a time.”