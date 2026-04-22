Alleged Coup: Court Remands Suspects in DSS Custody, Orders Accelerated Hearing

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the remand of alleged coup plotters in the Department of State Services’ (DSS) custody.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a ruling, also ordered accelerated hearing in the case.

Justice Abdulmalik equally ordered the DSS to give the lawyers and family members access to the defendants within a reasonable time.

The judge then adjourned the matter until April 27 for commencement of trial and for hearing of the bail applications of the defendants.

The order followed the arraignment of the six defendants by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had filed a 13-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, against the defendants.

The suspects are Maj-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (rtd), Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (rtd), Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, listed as first to sixth defendants respectively.

Although the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, is not named as a defendant in the charge, he is listed as being at large.

The defendants were accused of alleged treason and terrorism, including failure to disclose security intelligence and money laundering linked to terrorism financing.

At the centre of the case is an allegation that the defendants conspired in 2025 to undermine the Nigerian state.

They were alleged to have conspired with one another to levy war against the state to overawe the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, among others.

The offence is said to be punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

Earlier when the case was called, all the lawyers to the parties were in court except counsel to the third defendant (Insp Ahmed Ibrahim).

Ibrahim, who sought the attention of the judge, said all efforts to brief his lawyer for the hearing were unsuccessful.

The judge then directed that the case should proceed since the matter was for their arraignment and lawyers do not enter plea for defendants.

Fagbemi, who led a team of Federal Government’s lawyers to the court, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the defendants to take their plea.

“Subject to your lordship’s convenience, we are ready and we apply that the charge be read to the defendants,” he prayed.

Mohammed Ndayako (SAN), who appeared for the first defendant; Chibuike Ukah, lawyer to second defendant; C. D. Okafor, who represented the fourth defendant; Mohammed Ibrahim, who appeared for fifth defendant and Sanusi Musa (SAN), counsel for the sixth defendant, did not oppose Fagbemi’s application..

The judge then ordered that the charge be ready to the defendants to take their plea.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Fagbemi, therefore, applied that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the DSS and that the court should make an order for accelerated hearing of the case.

Responding, Ndayako, who appeared for first defendant, informed the court of their bail application already filed before the court, which he said had been served on the prosecution earlier in the morning.

“We pray for a short date to hear it my lord,” he said.

According to him, on the application by the AGF, there should be a caveat that we should be allowed to see the defendants because since October last year, we have been unable to see the first defendant, not until Tuesday.

He said this was necessary because they need to prepare for their defence.

Fagbemi, in response, assured the lawyers that they would be given access to their clients in line with the law.

“I can assure you that your right to interact with your clients will not be denied,” he said.

Ukah, Okafor and Ibrahim, speaking in the same vein, said though they had been unable to see their clients until Tuesday, they expressed their satisfaction with the AGF’s response.

According to Ibrahim, the statement of the AGF is so assuring.

However, Musa, who appeared for the sixth defendant (Sheikh Abdulkadir Sani), told the court that they had had access to the defendant since he was moved to DSS custody.

“On our part, since when the sixth defendant was moved from DIA (Defence Intelligence Agency) to DSS, we don’t have a complaint,” the senior lawyer said.

He, therefore, commended the DSS for making it easy to have access to their client.

When Justice Abdulmalik told other lawyers to consult Musa on the procedure he had been following to meet his client, the lawyer said other defendants had been in the custody of DIA.

Ibrahim, who had no legal representation, prayed the court to permit A.I. Lemu (SAN) to be his lawyer pending when his counsel is properly briefed.

Lemu, therefore, volunteered to offer representation for Ibrahim.

Responding to all the lawyers’ reactions, the AGF advised them to ensure that they follow the protocol at the detention facility and let the authorities know in good time whenever they plan to see the defendants.

“I am happy that all of you (the lawyers) are not opposed to accelerated hearing so that we have the matter disposed of in good time,” he said. (NAN)