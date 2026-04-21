Presidency: We’re Making Steady Progress In Fight Against Insecurity

.Cites major military successes in several theatres of operation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Tuesday reviewed security situation across the nation with a submission that steady progress was being made in government’s sustained war against insecurity.

It also highlighted some recent military operations across the country as proof of steady progress in the fight against insecurity.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement said public commentary often amplifies isolated incidents while overlooking the sustained gains recorded by troops in multiple theatres of operation.

According to the release, Nigerian forces have in recent times carried out coordinated operations that led to the rescue of kidnapped victims, arrest of criminal suspects, recovery of arms and ammunition, and neutralisation of terrorists and bandits.

The Presidency stated that in one of the operations, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued 13 passengers abducted along the Makurdi-Otukpo road in Benue State.

The victims were freed during a search-and-rescue mission in a forest in Ohimini Local Government Area and were taken to hospital for treatment.

It added that preliminary findings indicated that the perpetrators were local criminal elements, contrary to earlier reports attributing the attack to external groups.

According to Presidency, in Plateau State, troops under Operation Enduring Peace were reported to have arrested suspected militias linked to recent attacks, recovered weapons, and disrupted planned assaults in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and adjoining communities.

Security operations in the state also led to the rescue of injured victims, interception of armed suspects, and recovery of rustled livestock, while troops engaged attackers in separate encounters.

In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled terrorist incursions in Borno and Yobe states, neutralised insurgents, and arrested logistics suppliers linked to extremist groups.

Similarly, in the North-West, soldiers repelled an attack in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, while troops in Kogi State destroyed a suspected terrorist camp and disrupted a supply network.

In the South-East, joint security forces discovered and safely detonated improvised explosive devices during patrols in Imo State.

The Presidency also cited a foiled kidnap attempt in Edo State, where troops rescued victims and arrested suspects following a rapid response to a distress call.

“These developments underscore the resilience, professionalism and sacrifice of our armed forces, who continue to confront diverse security threats across the country,” the statement said.

While acknowledging challenges being faced, the Presidency maintained that the Armed Forces are making measurable progress in degrading criminal networks and restoring order in affected communities.

It, therefore, called on Nigerians to support ongoing security efforts and to avoid narratives that undermine the morale of troops on the frontlines.

“The armed forces deserve commendation for their sacrifices and commitment, not condemnation and vilification,” the Presidency emphasised.