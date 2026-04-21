NAF Air Interdiction Eliminates Multiple Terrorists in Sambisa Forest

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has eliminated multiple terrorists in Sambisa Forest following a precision air interdiction conducted on 19 April 2026.

The air strike targeted fighters concealed within the Yuwe axis of the forest, after credible intelligence—supported by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)—confirmed the presence of active terrorist elements operating from fortified structures and bunkers.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that NAF air assets engaged the targets using precision munitions.

The operation resulted in the destruction of the identified structures, the neutralisation of multiple terrorists, and the elimination of key logistics facilities, as confirmed by subsequent Battle Damage Assessment.

He noted that the sustained tempo of air operations has continued to degrade terrorist networks, leaving them increasingly exposed and disrupted, while mounting pressure forces them into desperate and reactive actions.

Reaffirming the Service’s resolve, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, stated: “The Nigerian Air Force will sustain relentless, intelligence-driven air operations until terrorist elements are completely neutralised. We remain committed to the protection of our personnel, the security of our nation, and the safety of all citizens.”

He added that the NAF would intensify precision engagements across the theatre of operations, maintaining decisive pressure on terrorist elements while strictly adhering to rules of engagement and minimising civilian harm.