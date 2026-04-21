FRSC, Beer Group Sign MoU on Responsible Alcohol Consumption among Drivers

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Beer Sectoral Group yesterday in Abuja renewed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to eliminate drink-driving and enforce a national culture of responsible alcohol consumption among drivers in Nigeria.

The move, they noted, was a deliberate, joint offensive against the single most preventable cause of road carnage in Nigeria, stating that the agreement binds enforcement power with industry influence to protect every commuter, every family, and every life on Nigerian roads.

Marking the climax of the occasion, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, and the Beer Sectoral Group Chairman, Thibaut Boidin, jointly signed the pact at the FRSC National Headquarters.

To this end, it is to be noted that the MoU declares war on complacency. It mandates intensified nationwide campaigns, aggressive public education, and targeted interventions that confront drink-driving at its source.

They added that while the Corps brings statutory authority and data-driven enforcement to the table, the brewing giants, Beer Sectoral Group, bring reach, resources, and responsibility.

Together, the two partners will dismantle the culture that treats alcohol and steering wheels as compatible.

Expectedly, for the next five years, the alliance, they said, would measure success in bodies kept alive, families kept whole, and roads made safe. The FRSC and Beer Sectoral Group are setting a precedent, and the message to every Nigerian is absolute. ‘Drink responsibly or do not drive at all.

The pact was executed in the presence of the chief executives of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Girish Sharma, and International Breweries Plc, Nicholas Kade, alongside BSG Executive Director, Abiola Lasehinde, and the full presence of the FRSC management.