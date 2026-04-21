FG Lauds Exxon’s 20-year ERHA Success, $70bn Revenue Generation 

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has commended ExxonMobil for sustaining 20 years of production at the ERHA Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, describing the achievement as a benchmark in Nigeria’s deepwater operations.

Ekpo stated this while receiving the Board of ExxonMobil Nigeria and its affiliates (ESSO Exploration and Production), led by its Chairman/Managing Director, Mr Jagir Baxi, at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC Towers, Abuja.

He said the two-decade operation reflected exceptional technical expertise, a strong safety culture, and consistent operational discipline in a challenging offshore environment.

“This milestone represents a remarkable demonstration of resilience, efficiency, and long-term commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector,” the minister said.

Ekpo noted that the ERHA project has significantly contributed to national revenue (put at $70 billion overall and $23 billion government share), job creation, and local capacity development, positioning it as a model for sustainable deepwater production.

He, however, urged ExxonMobil to align its operations with Nigeria’s gas development priorities by integrating gas into offshore activities and to intensify efforts in gas development to boost domestic utilisation, exports, and revenue generation.

“As we grow oil output, equal emphasis must be placed on gas development to support domestic utilisation, exports, and revenue growth,” he stated.

The minister also praised the company’s adherence to local content requirements, noting that over 95 per cent ERHA workforce in Nigeria are Nigerians with critical industry expertise.

He further reassured ExxonMobil of the federal government’s commitment to a stable investment climate, anchored on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

In his speech, the Chairman/Managing Director of ExxonMobil Affiliates in Nigeria, Baxi, said the ERHA Deepwater project has over 20 years produced more than 800 million barrels of crude oil, generating over $70 billion in value, including about $23 billion to the federal government.