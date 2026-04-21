Experts Seek Improvement on Childhood Cancer Survival Rate in Africa

Sunday Ehigiator





Pediatric cancer specialists, researchers and policymakers from across the world have called for urgent, coordinated action to improve childhood cancer survival rates in Africa, stressing the need for adaptable solutions driven by collaboration, innovation and research.

The call was made at the recently held 16th Biennial Congress of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) Africa, co-hosted by The Dorcas Cancer Foundation and the Nigerian Society of Pediatric Oncology in Lagos.

Participants at the week-long conference examined how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, could enhance early diagnosis, streamline data management, improve treatment delivery and strengthen monitoring of patient outcomes across the continent.

Chair of the conference’s Scientific Committee and Founder of The Dorcas Cancer Foundation, Adedayo Joseph, said Africa continues to face significant disparities in childhood cancer survival rates when compared to high-income countries.

She noted that while survival rates exceed 90 per cent in developed countries, they range from 20 to 30 per cent in many low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria.

“Africa still faces major challenges in childhood cancer survival. But this conference has brought together global and local scientists, clinicians, survivors, advocates, funders and policymakers, all focused on improving outcomes for children across the continent,” she said.

Joseph, who also heads Pediatric Radiation Oncology at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, disclosed that new diagnostic technologies discussed at the conference could significantly reduce diagnosis time.

“We spoke to our partners from the U.S. There is a new technology for diagnosis, which they have approved to onboard at least 2,000 Nigerian children to have access to, which has shortened weeks into 48 hours. All of that is the benefit we’ve gotten within the first 48 hours of this conference,” she added.

She further revealed that Nigeria has joined the World Health Organisation Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, following the launch of a new National Cancer Control Plan by the Federal Ministry of Health, which gives pediatric oncology increased policy attention.

“Children can be cured of cancer if they have access to quality medicines, radiation and surgery. Every child that is saved means that they will then have 40 to 60 years of life given back to the community and the economy,” Joseph stated.

President of the Nigeria Society of Pediatric Oncology and Chairman of the conference’s Local Organising Committee, Adeseye Akinsete, said the conference created an avenue to strengthen partnerships between government and global experts.

According to him, discussions focused on improving access to medicines, expanding care infrastructure and generating Africa-specific clinical data to guide treatment protocols.

“Pediatric oncology is gaining increased visibility in Nigeria following recent national initiatives. This conference allows us to deepen collaboration and move the needle in improving outcomes for children,” Akinsete said.

He added that experts also explored the use of artificial intelligence and digital health tools to improve diagnosis, treatment delivery and patient monitoring.

Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Nickhill Bhakta, said African countries are beginning to record measurable progress in treating childhood cancers due to growing global collaboration and policy advocacy.

He referenced recent publications in The Lancet, noting that childhood cancer is increasingly curable and manageable, but access to treatment remains uneven worldwide.

“Saving a child means returning 40 to 60 years of life to society. It is not just a health intervention; it is an economic investment that the returns can be multiple times the initial cost of treatment,” Bhakta said.

Also speaking, a radiation oncologist at the University of Cape Town, Jeannette Parkes, observed that despite increased global momentum since the launch of the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer in 2018, Africa still lags behind other regions in funding.

“Since 2018, we’ve seen a lot more coordinated efforts, funding leverage, and engagement with governments to improve childhood cancer outcomes. But Africa still lags behind other regions,” she said.

Parkes identified limited access to essential medicines and radiotherapy as major barriers, noting that the high cost of equipment, infrastructure and maintenance continues to hinder progress.

“It’s not just about installing machines, you need proper facilities, servicing contracts and trained personnel. Without that, even the most advanced equipment becomes unusable,” she explained.

She added that emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, could help bridge gaps in expertise, particularly in radiotherapy, while stressing that addressing childhood cancer requires a holistic approach spanning diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care.