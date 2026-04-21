Court Jails Twins, Two Others, 14 Years for Armed Robbery

A Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced four men to 14 years imprisonment each, for armed robbery in Lagos State.

The convicts are 34-year-old driver, Ojomo Taiwo; 34-year-old security guard, Ojomo Kehinde; 34-year-old rewire, Emmanuel Bamidele (also known as DPO); and 27-year-old cobbler, Peter Samuel (also known as Mogaji).

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe handed down the sentence, after the Defendants entered into a plea bargain agreement on the amended two-count charges bordering on conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery, contrary to Section 298(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court heard that on June 5, 2020, the convicts boarded a blue-coloured 2005 Toyota Sienna with registration number LSR 771 GG, driven by Sadiq Abiodun Ezekiel, under the pretence that they were stranded at Oshodi Bridge. It was further revealed that, after entering the vehicle, the Defendants, at gunpoint, attacked the driver, dragged him to the back seat, beat him up, and robbed him of an Android phone, iPhone, ATM card, and ₦15,000 before abandoning him at the Charley Boy bus stop area in Gbagada, Lagos. They then made away with his vehicle, which was later recovered the same day at Ikeja Shopping Mall and returned to the victim.

One of the counts stated that the Defendants, while armed with guns, carried out the robbery at Oshodi Bridge, during which they stole the victim’s phones, cash, ATM card, and vehicle.

Initially, the Defendants pleaded not guilty when arraigned in 2020, but later changed their plea to guilty following an amended charge filed on April 14, 2026 under a plea bargain agreement, which reduced the sentence from 21 years to 14 years imprisonment.

Justice Abike-Fadipe held that the court is not strictly bound by the terms of a plea bargain agreement, but confirmed that the Defendants voluntarily consented to the agreement before sentencing them to 14 years imprisonment each, with the sentence running from the date of their remand in custody.