Chrisland Awards Scholarships to 14 Outstanding Pupils 

Funmi Ogundare

Chrisland Schools recently awarded full scholarships to 14 outstanding pupils from its primary schools following their exceptional performance in the entrance examination into its secondary school.

The scholarships, presented annually, cover full tuition for the first three years of secondary education and may be extended for the remaining three years, subject to sustained academic excellence.

Presenting the scholarship letters and certificates at Chrisland School, Opebi, the Managing Director, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi, expressed delight that the initiative has positively impacted numerous students since its inception.

She urged the beneficiaries to maintain their impressive academic records as they transition into secondary school, noting that the next phase would introduce new challenges and subjects requiring greater effort.

“The examination has been very competitive. That is why we introduced the scholarship test. After excelling in the main entrance examination, the students sit for the scholarship examination,” Adeyemi said.

She also commended parents for their support and teachers for encouraging pupils to study hard.

The Executive Head of Schools, Dr. Olajide Onigbogi, described the scholarship initiative as a way of giving back to society, noting that the programme has been running for over 30 years.

According to him, it provides opportunities for learners who have demonstrated academic excellence as they move into secondary school.

“We have always given scholarships to an average of 15 to 17 learners every year. This year, we awarded scholarships to 14 of them,” he said.

Emphasising the rigorous selection process, Onigbogi explained that between 500 and 700 candidates usually sit for the secondary school entrance examinations each year, from which about 20 pupils are shortlisted for the scholarship test before the final awardees are selected.

He added that the initiative, valued at millions of naira, is extended to the final three years if beneficiaries continue to demonstrate academic prowess.

The Director of Schools, Mrs. Ayoola Akinyeye, congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to remain focused in their pursuit of excellence.

Also speaking, a parent, Mrs. Chidera Okonkwo, whose four children are recipients of the Chrisland Schools scholarship, attributed the achievement to God and to her children’s hard work and cooperation.

She advised parents to ensure their wards complete primary education, stressing that the discipline and routine instilled at that level are essential.

“There is no shortcut. Parents should allow their wards to complete their primary education. Sometimes, parents are tempted to skip primary six when a child is naturally brilliant, but the discipline, the routine, and what the primary six educators instil in those children cannot be bought in the market,” she said.

Okonkwo also identified technology as a major distraction for children today and urged parents to strike a balance in its use to prevent negative effects.