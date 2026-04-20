UNILAG Don Seeks Insulation of Education Governance from Partisan Politics

Funmi Ogundare

A Professor of Educational Administration and Leadership and Dean of the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Akoka, Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, has warned that political interference in policy formulation is undermining Nigeria’s education system and entrenching mediocrity.

He called for reforms to insulate educational governance from partisan influence.

Prof. Oladipo who made this known while delivering the 457th inaugural lecture of the university titled, ‘Politics to Policy: Navigating the Power Dynamics in Educational Administration’, argued that education policy in Nigeria has historically been shaped by political considerations rather than evidence-based planning.

The don explained that the persistent subordination of policy to political interests has prioritised loyalty over competence, thereby weakening institutional performance.

According to him, “education policy in Nigeria has never been neutral. It has always been influenced by the ideological leanings of those in power.”

He added that meaningful transformation of the sector would require restructuring the political context that shapes decision-making.

The professor described education as a political football and a bargaining chip for influence, warning that no nation can build a sustainable education system on the whims of political actors alone.

Emphasising structural challenges, the dean identified the widening urban–rural divide as a major concern, noting that a large proportion of out-of-school children are concentrated in rural communities where schools operate under dilapidated conditions.

He also decried erosion of institutional autonomy, stressing that administrators often face political interference in staffing, budgeting and disciplinary matters.

According to him, research findings indicate that recruitment processes and funding allocations in some districts are politically influenced, a trend he said is detrimental to human capital development and national progress.

He further cited infrastructural deficits, including unreliable electricity supply and limited internet access in marginalised communities, as barriers to educational equity.

Moving from diagnosis to reform, Oladipo proposed a series of measures to strengthen governance in the education sector. He recommended the adoption of private-sector management control systems within public universities to safeguard academic autonomy, while advocating rural education as a fundamental right supported by targeted extension education models.

Addressing graduate unemployment, which he described as a failure of curriculum management, the inaugural lecturer proposed the establishment of a National Graduate Employability Index to better align educational outcomes with labour market demands.

He also called for the enactment of an Education Governance and Autonomy Act to insulate educational administration and appointments from political manipulation, alongside the creation of Education Accountability Assemblies to enable citizens monitor school performance.

“Education is not merely administered; it is stewardship, and stewardship demands competence and courage,” he stated.