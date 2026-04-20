Osinbajo Inaugurates 6.72km Community Road in Bayelsà, Lauds Diri for Fulfilling Promise

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, officially opened the 6.72km Agbura Oxbow Lake Road in Bayelsa on Monday.

The newly completed Agbura-Oxbow Lake road will serve as a convenient bypass for residents of Agbura, Ogbia communities, and motorists travelling to Nembe and beyond from Swali Market.

During the inauguration, former vice-president expressed his appreciation to Governor Douye Diri for his efforts to improve the lives of the people of Bayelsa through enhanced infrastructure.

Osinbanjo, while thanking Diri for the invitation to inaugurate the project, said that it is not often in politics that people keep to their words.

He said Diri is a straight forward person that keeps to his promise.

“I was here four years ago for the groundbreaking, but today the project has been actualized, for this is a man of his words.

“This road is very special to the people of this area, which open access to the Federal University Otuoke, and Oloibiri where oil was first discovered in large quantity.

“This road is an access to many communities and even the state capital. I want to thank Diri for making life easier for the people of Bayelsa,” he said.

Governor Diri expressed his gratitude to the people of Bayelsa and Prof. Osinbajo for honouring the invitation to inaugurate the project, which groundbreaking was performed in 2022.

According to him, “You hornoued us during the groundbreaking in 2022 as the vice-president, but today the project has been commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, early this month and today you are here to inaugurate another road project.

“Sitting by you today that you are a real Bayelsa man, as you said you eat plantain everyday.

“Development must be felt in every part of Bayelsa State. As for us, there is nothing like difficult terrain, we must follow it squarely.”

Diri commented the Federal Government led by President Tinubu, who has been supporting Bayelsa as a state, and Nigeria at large.

The governor equally appreciated the contractors and the Ministry of Works and infrastructure for the completion of the project.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Moses Teibowei, highlighted that the project involved the construction of a 6.72km single-carriageway road with specific features such as a 7.3-metre width finished with two layers of asphalt binder and wearing courses, along with 2.35-metre shoulders on both sides.