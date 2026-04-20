Your Conduct Significantly Influences Public Confidence, CJN Warns Court Registrars

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned registrars and administrators of courts across the country to be mindful of their conducts as such goes a long way in shaping public perception of the country’s judiciary.

Speaking at the opening of the National Workshop on Ethics for Judicial Administrators in Abuja Monday, the CJN said: “When litigants encounter delay, discourtesy, opacity, or administrative inefficiency, they leave with the impression that

the entire judicial system is compromised.”

Kekere-Ekun, who was represented at the workshop by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, stated that in contemporary society, the expectations placed upon the judiciary have expanded significantly, adding that citizens today demand efficiency, transparency, accountability and timely resolution of disputes.

She pointed out that these expectations cannot be met by judicial excellence alone but involves administrative systems governed by integrity, competence and ethical discipline.

“Ethical administration demands adherence to principles that mirror the ethical obligations of the Bench itself: integrity, impartiality, accountability,

confidentiality, diligence and respect for all court users,” the CJN said.

She said judicial administrators must remain neutral actors, insulated from improper influence, personal interest, or external pressure.

Kekere-Ekun further advised court registrars and administrators never to present themselves as a gateway for preferential treatment, procedural manipulation, or informal access to justice.

According to the CJN, the administrators’ primary allegiance is to the court as an institution and not to their relatives, friends, legal practitioners, or litigants.

“Court officials must therefore act with strict impartiality, guided solely by law, procedure and institutional responsibility. Personal relationships, external pressures, or private interests must never be permitted to influence official conduct.

“Equally important is the duty of confidentiality. Judicial administrators routinely handle sensitive case materials, personal data and privileged

information. Safeguarding such information is fundamental to protecting litigants’ rights and maintaining confidence in the judicial process,” she added.

Earlier, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, described participants as the institutional backbone of the courts, noting that their roles extend beyond routine duties to safeguarding the credibility and continuity of the justice system.

He added that ethical challenges in judicial administration now intersect with broader governance issues, including accountability, personnel management and financial oversight.

The workshop is expected to address practical concerns such as records management, staff discipline, professional boundaries and service delivery standards.

The Chief Registrar of the Ebonyi State High Court, Mrs. Nnenna Onuoha; Kaduna State Judicial Service Commission, Murtala Halidu; and the Chief Registrar of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Tajudeen Karanga, were among the facilitators at the five-day workshop.