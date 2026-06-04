Caleb VC, Bakare, Others Say Tapping Youths Potential Key to Nation’s growth

Vice Chancellor, Caleb University, Prof Olalekan Asikhia and the serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday stressed the need for Nigerians, especially youths, to place greater emphasis on deliberate development of human potential, describing it as the critical infrastructure for Nigeria’s progress.

They made the call during the official presentation of two inspiring books by Dr Ayokunnu Olowoporoku, titled ‘See it, Say it, Do it’-A Three-Step Guide to Achieving Success’ and ‘Lifewire- Philosophies for Daily Living,’ held at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

They argued that the nation’s progress depended more on the quality of minds developed.

Asikhia noted that youths must shift from the get-rich syndrome mentality to development hubs where character, competence, and creativity are intentionally built.

Speaking on the book, the VC said, “The presentation of the books today is timely as it presents principles that govern moral conduct and meaningful life.

“The books argue that success is not accidental or reserve for a lucky few but for people who are committed with intentional habits and leadership insights.”

Similarly, Pastor Bakare called on youths to embrace self-leadership and continuous learning to stay relevant in the nation.

Bakare said, the books would steer up the heart of Nigerians to wake up to their responsibilities and execute what they had in mind.

He said: “The book will position us to think through on how to make Nigeria great. Our product excels significantly across the continents. Despite all these, our nation has refused to develop her best mind.

“Human capital remain inadequately harness and that is why we have leadership deficit. The books not only centre on knowledge and leadership but on execution. Everyone should be aware of what it means to contribute their quota to national development,” the pastor stressed.

He hailed the author for his remarkable contributions to the work of literacy.

In his remark, the author of the books said the idea was borne from the need to transform human enduring passion to execute ideas for the betterment of the country.

He said: “These two books were born from deep reflection, lived experience, years of observation, and an enduring passion for human transformation.

On ‘Lifewire: Philosophies for Daily Living’ he said: “It is a collection of profound reflections and life philosophies designed to challenge conventional thinking, encourage self-awareness, and inspire wisdom-driven living.

And on the second book, titled, “SEE it, SAY it, DO it,” the author said: “The book emerged from a different but complementary inspiration. Over the years, I have encountered countless individuals with dreams, visions, and ambitions, yet many remain trapped between intention and execution.

“This book simplifies achievement into a powerful three-step philosophy: vision, declaration, and action. Success begins when people can first SEE possibility, confidently SAY what they believe, and courageously DO what is necessary to transform aspiration into reality.”

The author, Dr Ayokunnu Olowoporoku, is a distinguished academic, thought leader, author, entrepreneur, and transformational voice committed to inspiring purposeful living and meaningful success.

Renowned for his intellectual depth and practical wisdom, he has dedicated his career to empowering individuals, professionals, and organisations through education, philosophy, leadership insight, and personal development.