GreenHub Africa to Convene Top CEOs for High-Level Climate Action Roundtable

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Environment Day 2026, GreenHubAfrica is convening a high-level CEO Roundtable, designed to move climate conversations from intention to action.

Scheduled to hold on Friday, the session, themed “Accelerating Climate Action in Nigeria,” will bring together some of the most influential voices across business, development, and policy to explore practical pathways for driving sustainable impact.

The roundtable will feature a distinguished lineup, including Mohammed Malik, UN Resident Coordinator; Lolu Alade Akinyemi, CEO LaFarge Africa PLC; Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director, Sterling Bank; and Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, Director, West Africa, Ford Foundation, with the session moderated by Henry Bassey, Founder/CEO, Greenhub Africa. Together, they will share insights across critical areas such as climate finance, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and policy alignment, all of which are essential to Nigeria’s transition toward a more resilient and low-carbon economy.

At the heart of this convening is GreenHub Africa’s role as a strategic bridge between sectors, bringing together public institutions, private enterprises, and development partners to foster meaningful collaboration. Its partnership with leadingorganisationss such as Sterling Bank and Lafarge Africa showcases the growing importance of private sector leadership in climate action. Both institutions represent key pillars of Nigeria’s economic landscape, finance and infrastructure, and their participation signals a shared commitment to embedding sustainability into core business strategy while unlocking new opportunities for growth within the green economy.

Beyond serving as a platform for dialogue, the CEO Roundtable is positioned as a catalyst for actionable outcomes, enabling decision-makers to align on solutions that can accelerate investment, strengthen governance frameworks, and scale climate initiatives across sectors.

According to Henry Bassey, the session reflects a deliberate effort to convene leaders who shape policy and business direction and have the capacity to drive measurable change, noting that the urgency of climate action demands coordinated leadership and practical collaboration.