Oyedepo Re-ordains Komaiya, Wife As Masters City Is Dedicated in Warri

* Thousands gather as church leaders converge for International Founders Conference 2026

Amid pomp and ceremony, the city of Warri, Delta State, came alive as the Warri airport was a beehive of activities, following the dedication of the magnificent Dreamland, Masters City pastored by Senior Pastor of Master’s Place International Church, Korede Komaiya.

The city witnessed an influx of visitors from across Nigeria and beyond, with the town reportedly bustling with activity as guests arrived for the historic occasion.

Speaking at the historic event, Pastor Komaiya expressed gratitude to God for the success of the project and the support of distinguished ministers who attended.

According to him, “We are grateful to God for the gift of men and for the lives that continue to impact generations through their ministries. To God alone be all the glory.”

The landmark event featured the International Founders Conference 2026 and the official dedication of Dreamland, Masters City, drawing thousands of worshippers, church leaders and guests.

The occasion was graced by an array of distinguished ministers of the Gospel who, despite their demanding schedules, travelled to Warri to be part of the celebration and share in the historic moment.

Among the notable dignitaries in attendance were the President, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Pastor Poju Oyemade, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Rev. Tony Akinyemi, Rev. Samuel Olubiyo, Pastor Yemi Davids, and several other respected church leaders.

Many observers described the gathering as one of the largest assemblies of renowned Christian leaders and fathers of faith witnessed in Warri in recent times.

The event underscored the growing influence of Master’s Place International Church and marked a significant milestone in the ministry of Pastor Korede Komaiya.

Indeed, the dedication of Dreamland, Masters City will remain a memorable chapter in the spiritual and developmental history of Warri, Delta State.

A major highlight of the week-long event and re-ordination was the special impartation and anointing of Pastor Komaiya and his wife by Bishop Oyedepo, releasing prophetic blessings and prayers over their lives and ministry.