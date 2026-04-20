Tinubu Okays N15bn As Take-off Grant For New Campus of Nigeria Police Academy in Ogun

* Names Geidam as chairman of reconstituted 16-member governing council of police academy, Wudil

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Police Academy in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area in Ogun State.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Monday, said the president also approved a special take-off grant of N15 billion for the college.

The president’s approval was in fulfilment of the provisions of the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021, particularly with respect to the expansion of the Police Academy based in Wudil, Kano State, into multiple campuses across the country.

The intervention fund will be sourced from the TetFund 2026 allocation to finance priority infrastructure, academic facilities, student accommodation and core training assets.

A high-level consultative meeting involving the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; his Education counterpart, Dr Tunji Alausa; officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) recommended the siting of the new campus in Erinja.

The meeting considered student intake capacity, funding realities, academic quality assurance, and the long-term needs of the Nigerian Police Force, which is currently recruiting more men.

Tinubu believed the expansion will strengthen institutional governance, modern policing education and national security.

The president also reconstituted the 16-member governing council of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, appointing the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Gaidam, as the chairman.

Other members of the council include the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), the IGP, and one representative each from the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Tinubu also appointed six persons to represent the six geopolitical zones. They are Babagana Zannah Adam (DCP rtd.) – North-east; Emmanuel Torkuma Manger – North-central; Maigari Abati Dikko (DIG rtd.) – North-west; Dubem A. Obaze (KSM) – South-east; Ajibogere Toyin – South-west and Udom Udo Ekpoudom (DIG Rtd.) – South-south.

Commandant of the Academy, the Provost, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training are ex-officio members, while the Registrar of the Academy will serve as the council’s secretary.