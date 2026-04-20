UNIPGC Global President, Ojadah, Leads Delegation to Mourn With Former Liberian VP

By Onuminya Innocent

The African Continental Chapter of the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council, UNIPGC, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the former Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, at her residence in Monrovia.

The high-level delegation was led by the UNIPGC Global President, Amb. Jonathan Ojadah, who arrived in the Liberian capital alongside senior officials of the organization drawn from across the continent.

Among the delegation were Amb. Roseline Adedoyin Amangbo, Vice President of UNIPGC Africa; Amb. Gbenro Oladipupo, Secretary General of UNIPGC Africa; Dr. Sophie Kirorei, Matron of UNIPGC Kenya; Hon. Joshua Ole Kaputah, Country Director of UNIPGC Kenya; and Rev. Dr. Graced Grace.

On arrival in Monrovia, the team first paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian High Commission before proceeding to the residence of the former Vice President. The diplomatic stop was described by officials as a mark of respect for bilateral ties and a reaffirmation of UNIPGC’s commitment to working with state institutions.

Speaking during the condolence visit, Amb. Ojadah conveyed the heartfelt sympathies of the UNIPGC global family. He praised Dr. Taylor’s long-standing record of public service, describing her as a symbol of resilience and statesmanship whose work has advanced peace, governance, and the empowerment of women and youth across Africa.

The UNIPGC Global President noted that the Council found it necessary to physically identify with the former Vice President in her moment of grief, stressing that solidarity in difficult times is a core pillar of the organization’s humanitarian mandate.

Responding, Dr. Taylor thanked the delegation for the visit, saying the gesture had brought her comfort. She noted that such expressions of love and unity go beyond diplomacy, serving to strengthen Pan-African bonds and the shared sense of humanity among Africans.

The former Liberian Vice President also commended UNIPGC for its consistent role in promoting peace and good governance, urging the organization to remain steadfast in its mission across the continent.

The condolence visit underscores UNIPGC’s broader commitment to stand with African leaders and citizens in moments of both triumph and trial. According to officials, the Council’s work extends beyond policy advocacy to include real-time humanitarian and diplomatic engagement.

UNIPGC, with chapters across Africa and beyond, has continued to position itself as a platform for peacebuilding, governance reform, and strategic partnerships aimed at fostering stability and development.