Sen Ndubueze Hosts APC Officials, Leaders

The Ancient and pristine town of Okigwe, headquarters of Okigwe local government area of Imo state was agog on Saturday April 18, when the Senator representing Imo North, Senator Patrick Chinwuba Ndubueze, played host to all the newly elected APC party executives from ward to zonal level and party leaders in Imo North Senatorial zone.

Amongst the dignitaries from the zone who graced the occasion was the speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, who was accompanied by principal officers and members of the House.

Also present were party leaders, including former legislators at both state and federal governments, from each of the six local government areas in the zone who poured encomium on Senator Ndubueze for the progress he has been making in improving the lot of the zone for the past three years.

The ceremony which took place at the Police field Okigwe commenced with prayers from Christian clerics present, who committed the the Senator and Okigwe zone into the hands of God Almighty following the unfortunate spate of insecurity that bedeviled the zone over the past few years.They expressed their gratitude to God for gradually returning peace to the zone.

The reception was agog when Senator Ndubueze arrived with loud ovation from the crowd. The event which was primarily aimed at appreciating party leaders and faithful from the 64 electoral wards of the zone, also turned out to be a firm affirmation of the the sterling stewardship of the Senator.

The climax of the occasion came when the Senator reeled out his developmental interventions in the zone in the 10th Senate, which include all his bills, motions, empowerment and employment opportunities given to his constituents as well as sustainable mega projects attracted to the zone. Such projects include Federal University Okigwe, Greater Okigwe Power Project, Ezinnachi mega grain silo project, major arterial road networks traversing the six local government areas of the state, etc.

The Senator thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma, who gave him the opportunity to serve his people and gave him all the needed support.