Ogun East APC Adopts Dapo Abiodun as Consensus Candidate for Senatorial Ticket

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun East on Monday, adopted the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as a Consensus Candidate for the Ogun East Senatorial District.

Abiodun was adopted as the candidate of the party for the senatorial district at the Cancus meeting of the constituency, held at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu Ode.

The notice of the invitation letter for the emergency stakeholders meeting sent out by the leadership of the party in Ijebu Ode had included deputy governors, past and serving local government chairmen, councilors, past and serving members of both the state and national assembly among others as those expected at the meeting.

The adoption of Abiodun as the consensus candidate, was announced by former Senator of Ogun East, Lekan Mustapha, and supported by the attendees with voice votes.

Apart from the adoption, the Ogun East Caucus announced that they will pay nomination fee for Abiodun.

However, arguments broke out in the morning, when the incumbent Senator, Gbenga Daniel, arrived the entrance of the meeting and could not gain access into the premises.

It was gathered that Daniel was denied access as he was told that he could not be allowed into the premises with busload of his supporters.

According to findings, the bus was not allowed in because the security men at the entrance could not identify those in the bus with Daniel.