NYSC Shifts Opening of Orientation Camps for Enugu, Osun by One Week

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a one-week extension in the opening of orientation camps for prospective corps members (PCMs) posted to Enugu and Osun States due to ongoing renovation works.

The NYSC management disclosed this in a press statement on Monday, stating that due to renovation works, PCMs to the two states cannot resume with their counterparts in other 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director, Information and Public Relations, (DIPR), Caroline Embu, in the statement, said: “Prospective corps members deployed to Enugu and Osun States are to note that the orientation exercise for these states will commence on Tuesday, 28th April 2026, and end on Monday, 18th May, 2026; one week after commencement in the other 34 states and the FCT.

“This slight adjustment is due to the on-going extensive renovation of the camps by the state governments which has necessitated the change in date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the orientation exercise for all other states and the FCT is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, 22nd April 2026 – Tuesday 12th May 2026.

“Affected prospective corps members are to duly note these differing dates for compliance, please.”