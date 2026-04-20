Alex Ekwueme University VC Visits Zobis Cable CEO, Seeks Partnership

The Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, has moved to deepen industry-academia collaboration with a proposed partnership with Zobis Group.

Nwachukwu made this known during a courtesy visit to Zobis Electrical Wire and Cable Factory in Ogbaru Local Government Area, where discussions focused on practical training opportunities for students.

He said the initiative was aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

“Education goes beyond the classroom. While academic knowledge lays the foundation, practical experience brings true understanding,” he said.

The vice-chancellor added that the partnership would enable students to gain hands-on exposure to engineering processes, equipping them with relevant skills for the labour market.

“With this collaboration, our students will be better prepared to thrive in their careers and meet industry expectations,” he stated.

In its remarks, Zobis Group said it was committed to supporting capacity development through the initiative.

The company noted that, “We are not only focused on producing quality products but also on investing in the future by empowering young minds and supporting practical learning that drives growth.”

The firm added that the collaboration would contribute to nurturing talent and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial workforce.