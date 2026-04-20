  • Monday, 20th April, 2026

One Universe Launches Secure Digital Marketplace to Boost Nigeria’s Payment System

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

One Universe has announced the official launch of its integrated digital marketplace designed to transform how individuals and businesses discover, engage, and pay for trusted services.

The One Universe app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The platform launches at a time when Nigeria’s service-driven informal economy accounts for over 90 per cent of total employment, yet remains largely fragmented, cashbased, and dependent on unsecured trust.

One Universe introduces a structured, technology-enabled marketplace that combines verified service discovery, realtime engagement, and secure payments into a single ecosystem built for scale and safety.

Through the platform, users can find verified professionals across a broad range of service categories, communicate directly, agree transparently on pricing and timelines, and complete payments securely.

Funds are held through an escrow-style system and released only upon confirmed service delivery, providing protection for both buyers and service providers. All users and professionals are verified using national identity systems, enhancing platform security and accountability.

Beyond service discovery and payments, the platform integrates embedded financial tools in partnership with licensed financial institutions, enabling features such asservicenowpaylater options, microloans, and business support for professionals.

These capabilities allow users to access urgent services immediately while empowering service providers to build transaction history, reputation, and longterm economic resilience.

As part of its growth strategy, One Universe has also introduced the Recruiter Program, a communitydriven model that allows individuals to earn incentives by onboarding new users and businesses to the platform.

The program is designed to accelerate adoption, expand demand for services, and distribute value creation across communities.

Now live and accessible nationwide, One Universe currently supports tens of thousands of users and service providers nationwide. One Universe positions itself as a foundational platform for trusted service delivery, financial inclusion, and digital work in Nigeria.

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