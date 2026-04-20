Benue: Security Rescues Kidnapped Passengers, JAMB Students

*Atiku hails troops

George Okoh n Makurdi

A combined team of security operatives have rescued the remaining 13 passengers abducted on Wednesday night in a transport vehicle along the busy Makurdi Otukpo road.

‎Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed this to reporters yesterday.

‎Gunmen had on Wednesday night intercepted the state owned transport vehicle, Benue Links and abducted some of the passengers among them young men and women who were to sit for the ongoing ‎Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Otukpo.

The CP had earlier said five of the victims had been rescued leaving 13 in kidnappers’ den.

Though the authority of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board had in a statement denied any of its candidates victims of abduction.

It has been confirmed that eight of the kidnapped victims were candidates for the JAMB examination.

A relative of one of the victims, who requested anonymity, said JAMB’s statement was “disturbing and dismissive,” stressing that a large number of passengers on the bus were travelling to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“My nephew was on that bus, and he was heading to Otukpo for his JAMB examination. In fact, most of the passengers were candidates. Only a few were not going for the exam. That explains why they hurried to travel that evening, they had exams scheduled for early the next day,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has praised troops of Operation Whirl Stroke for their role in rescuing abducted passengers along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State.

In a statement shared on Sunday via his X account, Atiku lauded the gallantry, professionalism and dedication of the troops, noting that their efforts once again underscored their commitment to safeguarding innocent Nigerians.

He highlighted the rescue of several victims, including young candidates preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the intervention as timely and impactful in preserving their futures.

Atiku stated that the courage and vigilance of security personnel continued to inspire hope across the country, even as security challenges persisted in parts of Nigeria.

He, however, noted that the successful operation underscored the urgent need to further strengthen the nation’s security architecture.