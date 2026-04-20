As Deadline Looms, Opposition Forces Consider PRP as Backup Platform 

*Party chair confirms negotiations ongoing

*Do-or-die week as Supreme Court hears ADC, PDP cases Wednesday

*FG’s terrorist reintegration plan exposes dangerous softness on terror, ADC declares

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

With just days to the deadline for submission of party membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), embattled opposition figures within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have started to accelerate contingency plans, settling for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) as a fallback platform, THISDAY learnt yesterday.

The move came against the backdrop of a protracted leadership crisis rocking the ADC, now entangled in multiple court cases, including an interlocutory matter before the Supreme Court, which has created a cloud of uncertainty over the party’s legitimacy heading into the electoral cycle.

It was gathered that key actors within the David Mark-led ADC have opened high-level talks with the PRP.

National chairman of the party, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, confirmed that key figures in the opposition have reached out to PRP and that discussions were ongoing.

A central factor driving the current urgency among opposition politicians, it was gathered, was the set of timelines embedded in Nigeria’s electoral framework, which, while not always explicit on the surface, imposed strict procedural deadlines that could make or mar political ambitions.

Under the Electoral Act 2022, political parties were required to maintain a comprehensive register of their members and make this available to the INEC before the date fixed for their primaries, congresses, or conventions.

This provision, contained in Section 77(3) of the Act, was designed to ensure transparency and credibility in the nomination process, allowing INEC to verify the authenticity of party membership and participation in primaries.

INEC has recently fixed May 10 as the deadline for the submission of the registers, effectively making it about three weeks from today.

Although the law did not expressly stipulate a deadline for when an aspirant must join a political party, this requirement has created a de facto cutoff point. Once a party submits its membership register to INEC ahead of its primaries, the window for new entrants effectively narrows, as only individuals captured in that register would be eligible to participate in the nomination process.

Besides, any attempt to introduce new members after that stage could face legal scrutiny, particularly in the event of post-primary disputes.

This is further reinforced by provisions governing candidate nomination. Section 29(1) of the Act mandates that political parties must submit the names of their candidates to INEC not later than 180 days before the date of the election. Those candidates must have emerged from valid primaries conducted by their respective parties, making prior membership a fundamental requirement.

ADC’s case is even more complex in the context of internal party disputes. Where factions within a party submit conflicting membership registers or conduct parallel primaries, the question of which process was recognised by INEC, and ultimately upheld by the courts, could determine the validity of candidates.

In several instances, Nigerian courts have nullified nominations arising from processes deemed to have violated the Electoral Act or party constitutions.

But the cut-off timelines gleaned from the PRP’s party guidelines were even tighter. For instance, while membership re-registration or revalidation was set for between April 10 to 30, submission of membership register to INEC is April 21 (tomorrow).

Baba-Ahmed told THISDAY that the party could not turn back persons, whatever their political leanings, who were interested in being members of the PRP from joining the party.

Sources familiar with the situation said the ADC crisis has forced many stakeholders to hedge their bets, as conflicting judicial outcomes remained a real possibility.

While a Federal High Court in Abuja is currently handling the substantive case challenging the legitimacy of the ADC leadership, the matter has also generated interlocutory issues that have reached the Supreme Court.

A legal analyst who did not want to be quoted last night told THISDAY that the apex court could rule in favour of one faction on interlocutory grounds, even as the lower court delivers a contrary judgement on the substantive suit, a scenario that could plunge the party into deeper confusion.

For context, the ADC dispute centres on the controversial emergence of a new leadership under former Senate President, Mark, which has been challenged by party members who argue that due process was not followed.

A suit before the Federal High Court is seeking to nullify the leadership arrangement, alleging violations of the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

INEC has also enforced the court order, immediately de-recognising the leadership of the Mark-led group in the party which has been home to some political heavyweights like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; presidential hopeful, Peter Obi; ex- Governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi; godfather of Kano politics Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

The crisis has effectively paralysed the ADC internal structures, with state congresses stalled, competing factions laying claim to authority, and uncertainty surrounding the party’s planned national convention.

Amid this turmoil, opposition leaders have intensified consultations with alternative platforms. Last week’s closed-door meetings between ADC figures and PRP leadership further underscored the seriousness of the realignment efforts.

Baba-Ahmed said the PRP remained open to collaboration with like-minded political actors seeking a credible vehicle to contest upcoming elections, noting that the party’s structure and ideological roots made it a viable option.

Although he declined to disclose specific names, multiple sources indicated that prominent figures within the ADC and other opposition blocs were involved in the negotiations, reflecting a significant attempt to salvage a fragmented opposition landscape.

Aside from Baba-Ahmed, at last week’s meeting were: ADC’s Mark, National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, PRP’s National Publicity Secretary Muhammed Ishaq, and Malam Salihu Lukman, alongside other top party officials.

The PRP expressed strong solidarity with the ADC over its ongoing dispute with the INEC and other state institutions, raising concerns over what it described as interference in democratic processes.

“I am here with my colleagues. We have decided to meet the chairman of the ADC to express our sympathy over their fortunes in the last few days, and express our unhappiness over what appears to be involvement of critical state institutions in the affairs of political parties.

“To express our concern over what appears to be interference in democratic processes and to assure the ADC that PRP which is founded on the principle of democracy and fairness will stand by any party that appears to be suffering from unjust, unfair or purely partisan that will result in crippling the democratic process.

“When we see what is happening to parties like ADC, we cannot sleep in peace, we will continue to work so that in 2027 and by the grace of God, we will give Nigerian options.

“At the same time, we are demanding that all inhibitions that are being placed before the ADC and other parties that do not represent fair and legal restrictions in their operations should be removed,” Baba-Ahmed said after the meeting.

Also, to show that the PRP was not averse to ADC members joining the party, it has urged opposition leaders to unite under the party to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

Lagos State Chairman, Mr James Adeshina, while reacting to the leadership crisis rocking the party adopted by the prominent opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general election, described the renewed ADC leadership crisis as a threat to opposition cohesion.

“Nigeria’s political landscape is once again witnessing turbulence—this time within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). What should have been a strong alternative platform is now entangled in internal disputes, leadership struggles, and uncertainty.

“This development is not just unfortunate; it is a stark reminder of a deeper problem within opposition politics in Nigeria—fragmentation. At a time when the nation urgently needs a strong, united front to safeguard democracy, internal crises like the one in ADC only weaken the collective ability of opposition forces to provide credible alternatives.

“The consequences are far-reaching: it creates room for unchecked dominance and fuels the growing fear of Nigeria sliding toward a one-party state.”

According to him, now that the PDP and ADC are facing huge leadership crises that could affect their electoral goals, the PRP remains a credible alternative without internal wranglings.

Similarly, he said the current situation in the opposition platform called for bold and decisive action from its leaders to rescue the country.

“I, therefore, extend a sincere invitation to key figures and stakeholders within ADC and beyond, leaders such as Atiku Abubakar, Rauf Aregbesola, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and others to approach PRP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s opposition politics faces a defining moment this week as the Supreme Court of Nigeria prepares to hear and potentially determine critical leadership disputes rocking the ADC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in what could be a “do-or-die” showdown ahead of the 2027 elections.

The apex court fixed April 22 for the accelerated hearing of multiple appeals arising from deepening crises in both parties, compressing timelines and ordering all filings to be concluded within days, a move that underscored the urgency and far-reaching implications of the disputes.

At the heart of the ADC case is a fierce leadership battle between factions loyal to former Senate President David Mark and rival claimant Nafiu Bala. Mark’s faction is asking the court to overturn earlier rulings that questioned its legitimacy, after lower courts ordered parties to maintain status quo pending final determination.

In parallel, the PDP is grappling with its own internal fracture, driven by disagreements over its controversial national convention. A faction led by Kabiru Turaki is challenging court decisions that nullified the exercise and restrained the party from proceeding without complying with statutory provisions and internal rules.

With both disputes now before the Supreme Court, the outcomes are expected to decisively determine which factions, if any, will control the structures of the two major opposition parties.

FG’s Terrorist Reintegration Plan Exposes Grievous Softness on Terror, Declares ADC

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the President Bola Tinubu administration’s plan to reintegrate almost 800 supposed repentant terrorists into Nigerian communities, describing it as evidence that the government is “soft on terror and clueless on security”.

In a statement by ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party stated that framing insurgents as “brothers” or “prodigal sons,” as some officials had done in recent weeks, in addition to Tinubu government’s terrorist reintegration plans, reflected a dangerous misunderstanding of terrorism as an existential threat.

It warned that reintegration without clear accountability and justice for victims indicated injustice and dangerously encouraged terrorism.

The party said it had taken note of reports that the Tinubu administration was proceeding with plans to reintegrate hundreds of so-called repentant terrorists into society.

ADC said, in the statement, ”Taken together, with a pattern of official remarks over time describing such individuals as ‘brothers’ and even ‘prodigal sons’, this decision points to a deeper and more troubling reality: a government that does not fully grasp the nature or scale of the threat it faces.

”Terrorism is not a family dispute. It is not a moral metaphor. It is a sustained and organised campaign of violence against the Nigerian state and its people. It has taken lives, destroyed communities, displaced millions, and undermined the very foundation of security and economic stability in our country.

”To respond to such a threat with language that softens its meaning, and policies that appear to prioritise rehabilitation ahead of accountability, is not compassion. It is weakness.”

Abdullahi explained that what Nigerians were witnessing was not a coherent security strategy, ‘’It is, at best, confusion dressed up as policy; at worst, a dangerous policy of political appeasement that compounds the tragedy of victims of terror.”

On the one hand, Abdullahi said, ”The government claims to be prosecuting a war against terror. On the other, it appears eager to reintroduce insurgents, who have waged a war against the Nigerian state, into society without first establishing clear processes for justice, without transparent standards for determining genuine repentance, and without credible safeguards to protect the communities they are being returned to.

”This is not balance. It is a dangerous failure of judgment and political accommodation taken too far.

”A government that treats terrorists as errant family members is a government that is dangerously soft on terror. And a government that cannot take a clear stand against its enemy cannot defeat it.”

Abdullahi stated, ”Reintegration without justice is not reconciliation; it is injustice. It is facilitation. It sends the wrong signal to victims, who are still waiting for closure, and even worse, it is a signal to those who may be considering violence that the cost of terror can be negotiated after the fact.”

According to the ADC spokesman, ”The Tinubu administration has failed to answer the most basic questions that any serious government must confront in a matter of this magnitude. Nigerians do not know who has been investigated, who has been prosecuted, or on what basis individuals are deemed safe for reintegration.

”There is no clarity on the systems that will monitor them after release, and no assurance that affected communities have been consulted or protected. In the absence of these answers, what is being presented as a strategy begins to look like abdication, if not collaboration.”

According to Abdullahi, ADC believes that terrorism must be treated as what it is: an existential threat to the Nigerian state.

He stated, ”Our approach will be rooted in clarity, accountability, and competence. Those who have committed grave crimes will face the full weight of the law, because justice is not optional in a society governed by laws.

”Above all, the safety of Nigerian communities will come first, and the voices and rights of victims will be central to any national response. Nigeria cannot afford mixed signals in a fight that demands discipline and resolve.

“National security is not a guessing game, and it is not a space for sentiment to override judgment. It requires leadership that understands the stakes and is prepared to act with firmness and clarity.”

Abdullahi: Only ADC Has Final Say on 2027 Presidential Candidate

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said presidential aspirants of the party were free to express their intentions, but only the party could decide who would emerge as candidate.

Abdullahi spoke against the background of the flurry of reactions that trailed the comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a leading contender for the party’s ticket, that the current bid would be his last.

The comment had been interpreted to mean that Atiku would contest the primary with other presidential hopefuls, like Peter Obi, Chibuike Amaechi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Abdullahi said the party was supreme and had the final say on how its presidential candidate would emerge.

One of the party’s leaders, Dele Momodu, had said Atiku/Obi ticket would be the best for ADC and Nigeria.

Speaking during a television programme, the coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Dr Tanko Yunusa, insisted that zoning the presidential ticket to the south remained the only pathway to winning the election against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yunusa said the reception in honour of Obi and Kwankwaso by delegates at Tuesday’s national convention showed their preference of who to lead the party to the polls.

He stated, “When he (Obi) came to my state in Kano, you could see the synergy between him and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The reception was overwhelming; we barely managed the mammoth crowd. It was shouts of Obi/Kwankwaso! Obi/Kwankwaso!”

Reacting, Abdullahi said, “Supporters are only expressing their preference, which is normal. They cannot decide for the party. They are only expressing their own opinion and desire that is all they are doing.”

GMN: Tinubu’s Remarks Confirm He’s Behind ADC Crisis

An ADC support group, Grassroots Mobilisation Network (GMN-ADC), stated that the presidency must not be weaponised to determine the ownership of opposition parties or dictate their internal affairs.

The group reminded President Bola Tinubu that Nigeria had not yet turned so banal.

GMN-ADC made the statements while responding to remarks by Tinubu on Thursday, in which he insinuated that Atiku “wanted to privatise the ADC, but the owners said no”.

It described the president’s comment as misleading and beneath the dignity of his office.

The organisation particularly stated that the comment by Tinubu was a clear confirmation that the presidency was behind the crisis in ADC, stressing that such statements, coming from the country’s highest office, are deeply disturbing and troubling.

GMN-ADC said Tinubu’s remarks evoked the biblical analogy that, “The voice is Jacob’s, but the hands are Esau’s.”

It stressed that the comments confirmed what Nigerians had long suspected, that the presidency was not a mere spectator, but an active player in the troubles rocking viable opposition parties, including ADC.