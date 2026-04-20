APGA Releases Provisional Timetable for 2026 Primary Elections

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has approved and released the provisional timetable/schedule of activities for the 2026 primary elections for the nomination of its candidates in the 2027 general election.

A press release by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Ejimofor Opara, accompanied by a table showing date of election for the respective political offices showed date of purchase of expression of interest forms, nomination forms, the cost of the forms and date of primary elections.

The party stated that: “This in compliance with the revised INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election dated February 26, 2026, and pursuant to its powers under the APGA constitution 2019 and the Electoral Act 2026.

Details showed that purchase and return of expression of interest form was between April 20 and May 8, screening of prospective National Assembly aspirants was on May 11, those of State House of Assembly is for May 12 and Governor, May 13.

The party had during its South East regional convention held in Awka on Saturday stated that the party would sell expression of interest forms separately to aspirants, who would be screened before determining their eligibility for the purchase of nomination forms.

It added that purchase and return of nomination forms beginson May 14 and ends on 21.

The party stated that its expression of interest forms would sell as follows: President, N25million; Senate, N6million; House of Representatives, N4million; Governor, N10million and House of Assembly, N2million.

Also the nomination forms would sell for; N50million, N15million, N12million, N25million and N6million respectively against the positions listed above.

The table showed that all primary elections would be held on May 23, within the wards of the localities of the aspirants, through option A4, while all primary election appeals would be sorted out on May 28, 2026.

JUMP