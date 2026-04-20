Former Kano Gov, Shekarau, Dumps PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Former Kano State Governor and Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing a strategic political realignment.

In a resignation letter dated April 19, 2026, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Giginyu Ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Shekarau announced that his exit took immediate effect.

“Accept this letter please as notice of my resignation from my position as member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from today,” he wrote.

The former minister said the decision followed extensive consultations within his political camp, pointing to an imminent shift to another party.

“This decision follows wide and extensive deliberations within my political group, to pursue our political career in a different political party,” Shekarau stated.

While expressing appreciation to party leadership at the ward level, he added: “I thank you for being a good leader, and pray that Allah will continue to guide you in your stewardship.”

The letter was also copied to the Kano State PDP Chairman and the PDP Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area, indicating formal notification across party structures.

Shekarau did not explicitly reveal his next political platform but stated that he would allign with Governor Yusuf’s “Kano First Agenda.”

He said when the Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, visited him at his residence in Kano earlier this month to join the APC.

But Governor Abba Yusuf, had already welcomed the former Shekarau to the APC, describing his return as a major boost to the party’s strength in the state.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, explained that a date would soon be fixed, in consultation with the national secretariat of the party, for the formal reception of the former governor into the APC fold.

He noted that the party in Kano has continued to witness growing support and consolidation, positioning itself as the most dominant political force in the state.

The governor added that APC remained battle-ready to win all elective positions in the forthcoming elections, citing unity and strategic alignments as key factors driving the party’s confidence.

He further assured party members and supporters that the leadership was committed to strengthening internal cohesion and expanding its grassroots base across the state.